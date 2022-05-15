ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, AL

NEWS4NOW ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL WITH KATIE BOYD BRITT

wtvy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos. Cutting-edge computer science designed to mimic the human brain is being used to create lifelike videos of an internationally famous actor,...

www.wtvy.com

Comments / 0

wtvy.com

“News 4 Hometown Tour” to visit five Wiregrass cities in July

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Each Friday during July, WTVY News 4 will travel to a different city in the Wiregrass to produce and broadcast its top-rated evening newscasts for the “News 4 Hometown Tour Sponsored by AMX Trucking.” The tour will begin July 1 in Blakely, GA, then travels to Ozark, AL (July 8), Abbeville (July 15), Enterprise (July 22) and finishes up in Hartford, AL on July 29.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Long time Wiregrass dance teacher retires

UPDATE: Have you seen these suspects from the armed robbery at a Denton Road convenience store?. Dothan Police are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery Tuesday of The Hobo Pantry on Denton Road. Dothan non-profit helps ease baby formula shortage challenge. Updated: 5 hours ago. Before the...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Results are in, public sides with Little Miss Samson

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 held a poll asking “Should Little Miss Samson be allowed to compete in Little Miss NPF pageant?” The results are in. The public sides with allowing Little Miss Samson to compete in the Little Miss NPF Pageant. Original Story:. Subscribe to our...
SAMSON, AL
wtvy.com

Lew Burdette brings campaign trail to Dothan

UPDATE: Have you seen these suspects from the armed robbery at a Denton Road convenience store?. Dothan Police are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery Tuesday of The Hobo Pantry on Denton Road. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tracy Solomon retires from Dothan School of Dance and Enterprise...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

New principal named at Headland High School

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - New leadership will take over at Headland High School this fall. Henry County Superintendent Lori Beasley confirms the school board voted Tuesday evening to hire Wiregrass native Brent Maloy. “It is exciting to think about what the future holds for Headland High with Brent Maloy as...
HEADLAND, AL
wtvy.com

On the dotted line: Chyann Beasley signs with Faulkner

UPDATE: Have you seen these suspects from the armed robbery at a Denton Road convenience store?. Dothan Police are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery Tuesday of The Hobo Pantry on Denton Road. Long time Wiregrass dance teacher retires. Updated: 2 hours ago. Tracy Solomon retires from...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan non-profit helps ease baby formula shortage challenges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Parents with infants continue to navigate through a stressful time due to shortages on baby formula, and organizations in the Wiregrass are trying to help. The Preemie Project in Dothan is just one non-profit stepping up their efforts to help with this major concern. They have...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

DHCLS receives $25,000 grant for interactive gallery space from the Daniel Foundation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Houston County Library System (DHCLS) is proud to announce that the library has been awarded a $25,000 Arts, Culture and Community Assets Grant from the Daniel Foundation of Alabama. The grant will be used for the installation of the INDEX, an interactive gallery and exhibit space at the Main Library in Downtown Dothan.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Rehobeth growth explosion will accelerate with new housing

UPDATE: Have you seen these suspects from the armed robbery at a Denton Road convenience store?. Dothan Police are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery Tuesday of The Hobo Pantry on Denton Road. Long time Wiregrass dance teacher retires. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tracy Solomon retires from...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Farm Stores development underway, scheduled to open in July

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has an update on a new development being constructed on the west side of Dothan. On Tuesday, Dothan Commission entered into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for the maintenance of a sidewalk that will be built by the Farm Stores. This...
DOTHAN, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Doug “New Blue” Smith, Democrat, Governor

Political experience: Previously ran for state Senate, Agriculture and Industries commissioner and governor; chief assistant to former Gov. Lurleen Wallace. Professional experience: Developmental economist; retired corporate attorney; worked for a congressman in Washington, D.C. earlier in his career; former director of the Alabama Development Office and Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs; managed the MAC Corp. over 40 years; built and owned 18 cable TV systems, two TV stations and an AML system; former commander in Headquarters Company, Alabama National Guard, former executive officer, Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Reserve.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Preview of GOP Geneva Co. Sheriff’s primary

GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN) — Here are WDHN’s profiles on the three Republican candidates for Geneva County Sheriff. When not on the job, Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms presses the flesh and enjoys meeting the people. Helms will complete his second term in office at the end of...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Merrell Pleads with Council/Commission for Higher Officer Pay

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - District Attorney Walt Merrell said in a statement today that he has sent letters to “every council member, Mayor, and Commissioner in the county” this week, explaining that officer recruitment and retention is at a near-crisis stage. “The Andalusia Police Department has been down...
ANDALUSIA, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan man arrested on rape charge

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been arrested in Houston County after police say he raped a woman at a local motel. Ralph Perez Coleman, 21, of Dothan, was arrested on Wednesday on a first-degree rape charge after Dothan Police say he raped a 19-year-old woman on April 12 at a Dothan motel. The woman went to the motel intending to see another man, however, Coleman forced himself onto her, according to police.
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

