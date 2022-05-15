NEWS4NOW ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL WITH KATIE BOYD BRITT

Political experience: Previously ran for state Senate, Agriculture and Industries commissioner and governor; chief assistant to former Gov. Lurleen Wallace. Professional experience: Developmental economist; retired corporate attorney; worked for a congressman in Washington, D.C. earlier in his career; former director of the Alabama Development Office and Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs; managed the MAC Corp. over 40 years; built and owned 18 cable TV systems, two TV stations and an AML system; former commander in Headquarters Company, Alabama National Guard, former executive officer, Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Army Reserve.
