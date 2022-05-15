Lightning fans celebrate series closer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bolts fans brought the thunder Saturday night as they cheered on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

People came out to Armature Works in droves to watch the bolts play against the Toronto Maple Leafs in game 7 .

“Seeing the entire city come out, I could not have asked for anything more, man,” Lightning fan Gunther Holenstin said. “The Tampa Bay spirit is alive.”

Fans went wild every time the Bolts scored or made a major play on the ice.

“It’s insane. Everyone here, you can tell it’s a hockey town, so anyone who says it’s not — they don’t know anything about Tampa Bay and the Lightning,” one Bolts fan said.

Many sat on the edge of their seats as they watched the two teams battle it out down to the last second.

“Matthews is losing it. He can’t make it in the goal. He can’t figure it out,” said Austin Eavis. “We’re just destroying them right now. We’re just killing them.”

The Lightning pulled with a one-point win over the Maple Leafs. The final score was 2-1.

“We’re just one step closer to three-peating. What more could you ask for,” another Bolts fan said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.