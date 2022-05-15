ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KC Current come back to draw with Orlando

By PJ Green
ORLANDO — The final two minutes of the Kansas City Current’s match vs. Orlando Pride were something to remember, especially for Current rookie Elyse Bennett.

In the 78th minute, Bennett scored her first NWSL goal after heading in a crosser from Lo LaBonta to tie the game at 1.

Bennett then assisted a Kristen Hamilton goal in stoppage time to take a 2-1 lead.

Later in stoppage time, a penalty kick goal from Toni Pressly tied the game and ultimately led to the draw.

The Pride led the game in duels (52-39) and clearances (26-14) while the Current held possession for 52% of the game.

The Current are now 0-2-1 on the year and is on the road to Angel City FC next Saturday at 9:30 p.m. CT.

