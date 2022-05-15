Watch: Gardena Serra sprinter Rodrick Pleasant discusses running second fastest 100 meter and 200 meter times in California history

Rodrick ran a wind aided 10.16 in the 100 meters and a wind legal 20.40 in the 200 meters.

MOORPARK, California -- Rodrick Pleasant isn't just one of the nation's top football recruits, he's also one of the country's top sprinters. The Serra Gardena junior won two Division 4 Southern Section individual titles in style at the Section championships from Moorpark High School on Saturday.

Pleasant ran a wind aided 10.16 in the 100 meters, which is the second fastest time in all conditions in California history. In the 200, he ran a wind legal 20.40, which was also the second fastest time in the history of the state.

"This feels amazing," he said.

As if that wasn't enough, Pleasant anchored Gardena Serra's Division 4 winning 4x100 meter team. The Cavaliers won the title with a 40.89.

On the football field, Pleasant helped Serra win a state title last season at defensive back. He's received scholarship offers from some of the top football programs in the nation including Georgia, Oregon and USC.