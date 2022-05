Four suspects – including two juveniles – are in custody in connection with a shooting in Tuscaloosa that wounded a 3-year-old boy. Police responded at 4:15 p.m. Monday to the Village at Brook Meadows on Hargrove Road East. Multiple witnesses reported a shooting had taken place between a group of people in and around the pool area, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.

