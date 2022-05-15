Traffic Advisory- Old Baltimore Pike Closed for Serious Injury Crash

Delaware State Police are investigating a single fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Friday evening. On May 13, 2022, at approximately 10:41 p.m., a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Murphy Road west of the intersection at Foulk Road. During this time, the operator of the pickup truck lost control of the vehicle, overcorrected his steering, and began to cross the double-yellow line on Murphy Road. The operator then overcorrected a second time and proceeded back into the westbound lane of Murphy Road. The pickup truck continued traveling off the roadway until its left front struck a utility pole on the north side of the roadway, causing the operator to be ejected from the truck. The Silverado came to rest a short distance away after striking a nearby fence.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO