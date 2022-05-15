ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Traffic Advisory- Old Baltimore Pike Closed for Serious Injury Crash

dsp.delaware.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewark, DE- Delaware State Police are currently on scene of a serious injury collision on Old Baltimore Pike. As a result, all lanes of...

dsp.delaware.gov

Comments / 1

Related
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Single Vehicle Fatal Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a single fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Friday evening. On May 13, 2022, at approximately 10:41 p.m., a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Murphy Road west of the intersection at Foulk Road. During this time, the operator of the pickup truck lost control of the vehicle, overcorrected his steering, and began to cross the double-yellow line on Murphy Road. The operator then overcorrected a second time and proceeded back into the westbound lane of Murphy Road. The pickup truck continued traveling off the roadway until its left front struck a utility pole on the north side of the roadway, causing the operator to be ejected from the truck. The Silverado came to rest a short distance away after striking a nearby fence.
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Georgetown Man for Manslaughter

Delaware State Police have arrested Jordan Walls, 26 of Georgetown, DE, in connection with a homicide that occurred last night. On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at approximately 6:07 p.m., troopers responded to the 22000 block of Deep Branch Road, Georgetown for a report of a female subject shot. Upon arrival a 54-year-old female victim was located inside of the residence with a gunshot wound. The victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to next of kin.
GEORGETOWN, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Newark, DE
Newark, DE
Crime & Safety
MyChesCo

West Whiteland Police Investigating an Assault

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Police say they are investigating an assault. Authorities say the pictured individual is wanted in connection to an assault that occurred Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 9:00 am, at the Speedway fuel and convenience store located at 108 North Pottstown Pike in Exton, PA.
EXTON, PA
Daily Voice

Bridge Jumper Is Down In Delaware River (DEVELOPING)

Someone jumped from the Walt Whitman Bridge in Camden County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The fall was reported at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 from the New Jersey side of the bridge, initial reports said. Camden Fire Department and Philadelphia FD marine units were responding. CHECK BACK...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating Jessup Street Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, May 15, at approximately 7:52 p.m., in the 2400 block of Jessup Street. Police say they located an 18-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This remains a developing story as the police investigation continues.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aspen#The Delaware State Police
Daily Voice

Details Released In Chester County School Bus Crash

A school bus carrying elementary students was involved in a crash in Chester County Wednesday, May 18, school officials said. Several East Vincent Elementary School students were left with minor bumps and bruises following the crash around 8 a.m. on Stoney Run Road and West Bridge Street in East Vincent Township, according to the 6abc and school officials.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Teen Shot, In Critical Condition

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Monday at approximately 5:58 p.m., in the 2400 block of North Madison Street. Police say they located a 17-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in critical condition. This story is developing as the incident remains under police investigation. Additional details will be reported as they become available.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Accidental Shooting in Georgetown, DE

GEORGETOWN, De – Early evening on May 17th Delaware State Police responded to an accidental shooting. The incident happened off of Deep Branch Road in Georgetown. Details are limited at this time, but we at 47ABC will keep you updated as further information unfolds.
GEORGETOWN, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBOC

Dover Police Arrest Three Men on Firearms and Drug Charges

DOVER, Del.- Dover police on Tuesday arrested three men on firearms and other charges. Officers were conducting surveillance for a firearms investigation at 30 S. New Street (New Hope Apartments) on Tuesday afternoon when they observed 19-year-old Shaquan Shields leave the area as a passenger in a vehicle. Shields was wanted on Family Court capiases and officers contacted him when the vehicle stopped in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 200 block of South DuPont Highway in Dover.
DOVER, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Trooper’s Seek Public’s Assistance With Locating Wanted Subject

Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating 46-year-old Elmis Salguero- Sarceno of Lincoln, DE. Elmis currently has an active felony criminal warrant from an incident that occurred on May 16, 2022. Elmis is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’05” tall, weighing approximately 186 pounds, with...
LINCOLN, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Investigating Serious Motorcycle Accident Overnight

Delaware State Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that occurred late Saturday evening. At 9:53 last evening, rescue crews from the Christiana Fire Company along with New Castle County Paramedics responded to Old Baltimore Pike at Aspen Drive for reports a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Initial reports from...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WGAL

Man, juvenile wounded in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. — A shooting in Lancaster left two people wounded. Police said a man and a juvenile were shot around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday at South Queen and Andrews streets. There is no word on the victims' conditions. No suspects have been named. Investigators want to talk to anyone...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Police respond to double shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, Lancaster City police responded to a possible shooting in Lancaster County on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred at the intersection of South Queen and West Andrew streets in Lancaster City at 7 p.m. According to Lancaster City police, an adult male and...
LANCASTER, PA
WBOC

Teen Arrested on Gun Charges After Fleeing From Dover Police

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department say a 17-year-old boy and suspected gang member is facing firearm and related charges following a foot chase. Police said that at around 2 p.m. Monday, it was reported that the 17-year-old had “flashed” a handgun gun on the property of the Parkway Academy/The Depot on South West Street. The teen is not an active student of the school.
DOVER, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy