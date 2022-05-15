ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Wegmans closes Erie stores early Saturday following Buffalo supermarket mass shooting

By Anna Ashcraft, Brent Clapper
YourErie
 4 days ago

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Wegmans closed its Erie stores early Saturday following a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo.

On Saturday, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Buffalo Tops Supermarket, killing 10 and injuring three more. The gunman was heavily armed with tactical gear and was live-streaming during the mass shooting .

LIVE: 10 dead, 13 shot in Buffalo supermarket mass shooting

A spokesperson from Wegmans Food Markets confirmed all Wegmans closed early at 9 p.m. on Saturday. The Erie stores normally close at midnight.

“As our community absorbs the tragic event that has happened today, we do the same at Wegmans,” the statement said.

GALLERY: Buffalo supermarket mass shooting scene

Wegmans will reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

NewsChannel 36

Possible social media threats in Buffalo under investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) -- Threats on social media sent local law enforcement agencies in Buffalo on an investigation yesterday. According to WKBW, around 4:30 p.m. Monday the Erie County District Attorney's Office said there were no credible threats to the public but the investigation was ongoing. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown...
BUFFALO, NY
wpsu.org

Here are the 10 people killed and 3 hurt in the Buffalo shooting

The Buffalo Police Department has released its official list of victims in Saturday's shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. The department said on Sunday that the victims' identities were confirmed and all families and loved ones have been notified. The 10 people who were killed:. Roberta A. Drury of Buffalo, N.Y....
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Police investigate downtown mugging

Erie Police are investigating after a woman reported being assaulted and robbed downtown. The victim told police that the attack took place near East 7th and French Streets around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim said she was walking along French when a man dragged her into an alley, beat her, and then stole her […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Mighty Fine Donuts continues closure for three weeks

Mighty Fine Donuts announced on their Facebook page on Wednesday that they will unfortunately be extending their closure for at least another three weeks. “While we wish we had better news, we will unfortunately continue to be closed for at least the next three weeks. Thank you for hanging out with us and we hope […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Police: Buffalo gunman aimed to keep killing if he got away

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white gunman accused of massacring 10 Black people in a racist rampage at a Buffalo supermarket planned to keep killing if he had escaped the scene, the police commissioner said Monday, as the possibility of federal hate crime or domestic terror charges loomed. The gunman, who had crossed the state to target […]
BUFFALO, NY
Covering The Buffalo Shooting: ‘Get Ready, This Is Going To Be Chaotic.’

After a White gunman opened fire at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood on Buffalo’s East Side Saturday afternoon, killing ten and wounding three others, Audacy “Newsradio 930” WBEN Buffalo went into wall-to-wall coverage that continued through most of the weekend. After getting a tip from a police source, Brand Manager Tim Wenger and morning news anchor Susan Rose arrived at the Tops market on Jefferson Ave. about 30 minutes after the massacre began. Inside Radio spoke with Wenger Monday afternoon about the station's quick response and evolving coverage.
BUFFALO, NY
Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

