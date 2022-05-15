Wegmans closes Erie stores early Saturday following Buffalo supermarket mass shooting

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Wegmans closed its Erie stores early Saturday following a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo.

On Saturday, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Buffalo Tops Supermarket, killing 10 and injuring three more. The gunman was heavily armed with tactical gear and was live-streaming during the mass shooting .

A spokesperson from Wegmans Food Markets confirmed all Wegmans closed early at 9 p.m. on Saturday. The Erie stores normally close at midnight.

“As our community absorbs the tragic event that has happened today, we do the same at Wegmans,” the statement said.

Wegmans will reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday.

