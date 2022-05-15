Wegmans closes Erie stores early Saturday following Buffalo supermarket mass shooting
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Wegmans closed its Erie stores early Saturday following a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo.
On Saturday, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Buffalo Tops Supermarket, killing 10 and injuring three more. The gunman was heavily armed with tactical gear and was live-streaming during the mass shooting .LIVE: 10 dead, 13 shot in Buffalo supermarket mass shooting
A spokesperson from Wegmans Food Markets confirmed all Wegmans closed early at 9 p.m. on Saturday. The Erie stores normally close at midnight.
“As our community absorbs the tragic event that has happened today, we do the same at Wegmans,” the statement said.GALLERY: Buffalo supermarket mass shooting scene
Wegmans will reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday.
