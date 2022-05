HERE COMES THE HEAT: Birmingham’s official high yesterday was 91 degrees; the first day with a high of 90 or higher this year (based on the official observations at the airport). The average date of our first 90 degree day is May 23, so we are a few days early this year. Look out for low to mid 90s later this week (Wednesday through Friday) it will be the hottest weather so far this year as an upper ridge strengthens over the region.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO