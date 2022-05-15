ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

‘Reprehensible’: Oz condemns GOP opponent’s tweet on Islam

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDJI1_0feXYion00
'Reprehensible': Oz condemns GOP opponent's tweet on Islam Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, visits a car show in Carlisle, Pa., Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)

CARLISLE, Pa. — Republican Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz is stepping up his criticism of a far-right candidate in Pennsylvania who is gaining traction ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

Oz has generally steered clear of rival Kathy Barnette. But Oz tells The Associated Press that Barnette is out of step with the GOP and would be unable to win the general election. Oz takes issue with a 2015 tweet from Barnette in which she wrote that “Pedophilia is a Cornerstone of Islam.”

Oz would be the nation’s first Muslim senator, and he calls Barnette’s remark “disqualifying.”

The Barnette campaign hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

Hundreds rally in downtown Pittsburgh for abortion amid Supreme Court rumor Hundreds are gathered downtown at the City-County Building as Women’s March Pittsburgh rallies against the Supreme Court’s pending ruling on overturning Roe vs. (WPXI)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 17

Spiffy Spiff
3d ago

When you know you're going to lose so all you got left is a smear campaign. We Pennsylvanians see right through you Oz. And I sincerely feel bad for those that do not.

Reply(1)
11
wrench
3d ago

They are trying everything to smear Barnette, and all the lies said about her. This past week they accused her of lying about her military service, yesterday she proved she was in the military for 10 years. McCormick edited videos to make her look bad, backfired in his face. She is genuine, she has my vote.

Reply(1)
9
Ronald
4d ago

oh now you want to start crying when you know she's gaining the votes to over take you 🤣🤣🤣

Reply
6
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

How Pa. GOP gov pick could turn election lies into action

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Doug Mastriano is not the only candidate who won a Republican primary on Tuesday after embracing Donald Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen. But no GOP contender did more to subvert that presidential election -- and no one may be better positioned to subvert the next one -- than Mastriano if he's elected Pennsylvania's governor.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

In 2024, these two groups will decide which president PA picks

Mike Harbison has always been a guy who speaks his mind. His political values wave from flags outside his home in a small town south of Pittsburgh. And when the People’s Convoy made its way to Washington, D.C., his Harbison Trucking Inc. truck lined up right behind hundreds of others.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

EXPLAINER: How mailed ballots slow results in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Counting of mailed ballots in Pennsylvania is drawing renewed scrutiny amid a too-close-to-call U.S. Senate primary between Republicans David McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz. Former President Donald Trump blasted the state's elections procedures on social media Wednesday even though there are no indications...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
City
Carlisle, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WTAJ

Pa Sen race: Kathy Barnette won’t support Republican nominee if she loses

(The Hill) – GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette said in an interview with Breitbart News she would not support the Republican nominee in the state’s race for the Senate if she does not win Tuesday’s primary.  “I have no intentions of supporting globalists,” Barnette said on “Breitbart News Daily” on SiriusXM Monday. Barnette is running against […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2022 Pennsylvania primary election results

Polls in Pennsylvania closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, but the counting continues. • Former Allegheny County Councilwoman Cindy Kirk won her Republican primary race in the 30th State House District by more than a 4-to-1 margin, according to unofficial tallies. • Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania US Senate Race Between Republicans Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick Too Close To Call

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS/AP) — On the Republican side of the Pennsylvania primary, things are still up in the air for the U.S. Senate race. Former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz are in a race too close to currently call. Results are still up in the air with thousands of ballots still left to count across the state.  With 95% of precincts reporting, Trump-backed TV Dr. Oz has a narrow lead over McCormick. Kathy Barnette is in third place. Barnette faced backlash in recent days after images recently surfaced appearing to show her marching to the capitol on Jan....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islam#Abortion#Gop#Republican#Senate#The Associated Press#Muslim#Women S March Pittsburgh#The Supreme Court#Cox Media Group
Salon

Photos: Pennsylvania Republican Kathy Barnette caught marching on Capitol with Proud Boys on Jan. 6

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette speaks during a Republican leadership forum at Newtown Athletic Club on May 11, 2022 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) On Monday, NBC News' Dasha Burns revealed new photographs that purportedly show Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette marching with members of the Proud...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania’s richest person has spent at least $18 million on the 2022 primary — mostly to influence one issue

Allies argue Jeff Yass is a single-issue donor who backs candidates who support alternatives to public schools. But critics contend he’s using weak campaign finance laws to peddle influence. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS Philly

Here Is Where The Pennsylvania Primary Race For The Senate Seat Stands

NORRISTOWN, Pa (CBS) — It’s primary day in Pennsylvania. Polls are open until 8 p.m. and all eyes are on the race for U.S. Senate. The race to represent Pennsylvania in the United States Senate is heating up. Over the weekend, the Democratic frontrunner had a stroke. Meanwhile, the top Republicans made their final push ahead of Tuesday’s primary. VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022 This is the race to fill the seat left behind by Republican Pat Toomey, who decided not to run for reelection. John Fetterman, the Democratic frontrunner, says his recent stroke won’t slow down his campaign plans. Meanwhile, his Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
paydayreport.com

Summer Lee Elected to Congress in Historic Victory over Dark Money

PITTSBURGH, PA. – Today, State Representative Summer Lee scored a historic victory by being elected as the first Black woman to Congress from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. While other progressive challengers have faltered in Congressional races nationwide, thirty-four-year-old Lee was able to win despite over $2 million in attack ads funded by AIPAC.
PITTSBURGH, PA
erienewsnow.com

Breaking Down the Candidates for PA Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Voters registered with either the Democratic or Republican parties will have until 8 p.m. to cast their vote in person. If voters are in-line by that time, they will still be able to vote. If voting by mail, and you have not returned your ballot, the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
84K+
Followers
107K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy