Baltimore, MD

Relentless week of violence in Baltimore City has residents demanding change

By Maxine Streicher
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE, (WBFF) — The violence this week in Baltimore City has been relentless. Since Monday eight people have been killed and at least another 16 wounded by gunshots. On Tuesday sixty rounds were fired from an assault rifle in a quadruple shooting leaving a 25-year-old man dead, and police out of...

foxbaltimore.com

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to roll out what city calls 'smart policing'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison are expected to announce a new policing initiative Wednesday. They said the plan will focus on what they call intelligent deployment of police patrols. FOX45 has learned part of that deployment strategy will include, the "False Alarm...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

State Doubles Reward To $16K For Information On Death Of Baltimore Teen On Prom Night

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police and Metro Crime Stoppers are offering up to $8,000 for information in the case of a teenager killed at his prom after-party in Baltimore. Governor Larry Hogan said the state will match the reward, doubling the maximum reward to $16,000. Jasmine Brunson, a 17-year-old Carver Vo-Tech student, was shot to death early last Friday on East Lafayette Street, at a home rented for the party. No arrests have been made in Brunson’s murder yet. His family is begging for someone to come forward. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 or on their website. 🚨Reward just doubled to $16,000 per Governor Hogan @wjz https://t.co/zPYJLlVpFC — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 18, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Fired Upon In Impound Parking Lot, Arrests Made

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Metropolitan Police Department Special Police Officer is reporting that someone shot at him when he encountered trespassers on a temporary impound parking lot Tuesday, according to authorities. The officer said the encounter took place on a Metropolitan Police Department impound lot located in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police said. The officer told investigators that he encountered multiple people. He said he was fired upon after he questioned them, according to authorities. The officer returned fire. No one was injured by the flying bullets, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department arrested two teenagers following the exchange of gunfire, according to authorities. The Anne Arundel County Police Department made two arrests too, according to a police spokesman. Anne Arundel County officers detained a 16-year-old boy. They charged him with the possession of drugs with the intention to distribute them and possession of a handgun, police said. The handgun charge is unrelated to the incident at the impound parking lot, according to authorities. Additionally, county officers arrested an 18-year-old man. A fifth person is suspected to be involved and could soon face charges, county officials said. Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating the incident.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Person
Johns Hopkins
Person
Larry Hogan
foxbaltimore.com

Man injured in Baltimore County shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting. According to police, just before 9 p.m., Monday night, officers responded to the 9000 block of Franklin Square for a walk in shooting victim. Following a preliminary investigation, officers learned the man was shot in...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
#Shooting#Baltimore Police#Mayor#Violent Crime#Federal Hill
southbmore.com

South Baltimore Crime Updates

On May 13, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of S. Charles Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 19-year-old male who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest, and immediately began rendering aid. The victim was transported to a nearby...
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott, Organizers Hope Preakness LIVE Will Bridge Gap Between Triple Crown Race And Surrounding Community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott declared Friday, May 20 as Preakness LIVE Day in Baltimore City, recognizing the new festival set to bring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and other artists to the Pimlico infield, along with celebrity chefs and art installations. The mayor said the Preakness LIVE Culinary, Art & Music Festival, scheduled during Black-Eyed Susan Day on Friday, gives the city an opportunity to showcase Park Heights and make the Preakness more inclusive. “It’s so important that we use this opportunity to showcase all of the best that Baltimore has to offer and to expose to the world...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Looking To Identify Suspect In Hustler Club Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police on Tuesday requested public assistance in identifying the person suspected of shooting a man inside a popular nightclub in February. Police on Tuesday released surveillance footage of the suspect and asked anyone who recognizes them to send in a tip. Officers responded on Feb. 27 to Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club on the 400 block of E. Baltimore Street for the reported shooting. They found a 42-year-old man with multiple gunshot injuries. WJZ learned the man had been shot when he was inside the club. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2411 or MetroCrimeStoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The Baltimore Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect in reference to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Feb. 27, 2022 at the Hustler Club on 409 East Baltimore Street. Call detectives at: 410-396-2411 Call #MetroCrimeStoppers at: 1-866-7LOCKUP#BPD pic.twitter.com/AP3lSeYU6f — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) May 17, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD

