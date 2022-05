The Nevada baseball team hosts Fresno State in the Mountain West regular-season finale, with back-to-back Mountain West titles on the line. The Wolf Pack (27-22, 17-10 in MW) is playing for fourth conference title in seven seasons this weekend, dating back to 2015. Nevada is two games behind UNLV (34-19, 19-8) in the Mountain West standings, yet the Wolf Pack can win the title with a sweep against Fresno State, and UNLV losing at least two of the three game road series at San Diego State, as Nevada owns the tiebreaker between the Wolf Pack and Rebels. During last weekend's series win against San Diego State, the Wolf Pack is no lower than then No. 2 seed in next weekend's Mountain West tournament.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO