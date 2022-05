The Syracuse Mets fell to the Buffalo Bisons, 9-3, in the series opener on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field. Rob Zastryzny got the start for Syracuse and allowed a pair of runs on five hits over 3.2 innings while walking one and striking out two. Veteran reliever Tommy Hunter made his first appearance of the season and gave up five runs (three earned) and recorded just two outs. Eric Orze and R.J. Alvarez also allowed a run in relief.

