HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - M-142 at Parisville Road in Huron County will be detoured next week for culvert replacement work. This project is part of a $2.9 million investment to resurface more than four miles of M-142 from Johnston Road to Ruth Road, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT). Drivers should follow the posted detour via Helena Road and Ruth Road.

HURON COUNTY, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO