(WNDU) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise once again across the country, including right here in Michiana. The 7-day average for Indiana is up almost 250 cases from the previous week, while the latest data from Michigan shows more than 2200 confirmed COVID cases on May 10, which is up by a little more than a thousand cases from the month before.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO