Harper County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harper by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 20:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 03:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sumner THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN SUMNER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central Kansas.
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Creek, Osage, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 03:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Creek; Osage; Pawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL OSAGE...NORTHWESTERN CREEK AND SOUTHEASTERN PAWNEE COUNTIES At 353 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles northwest of Hardy to 5 miles east of Fairfax to near Cushing, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Pawhuska... Hominy Cleveland... Mannford Drumright... Oilton Shidler... Wynona Jennings... Westport Osage... Burbank Hallett... Blackburn Terlton... Maramec Grainola... Foraker Pearsonia... Sunset Lake HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Kay, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 03:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms have produced wind damage across northern Oklahoma. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Kay; Noble; Payne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR KAY...NOBLE...CENTRAL GRANT AND NORTHWESTERN PAYNE COUNTIES At 327 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Caldwell to 5 miles east of Braman to 9 miles northeast of Sooner Lake to near Glencoe, moving east at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Ponca City, Blackwell, Perry, Tonkawa, Medford, Newkirk, Morrison, Glencoe, Billings, Lamont, Kaw City, Wakita, Red Rock, Marland, Braman, Deer Creek, Manchester, Kildare and Jefferson. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GRANT COUNTY, OK
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nowata, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 04:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nowata; Osage; Pawnee; Rogers; Tulsa; Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Eastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Washington County in northeastern Oklahoma Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Pawnee County in northeastern Oklahoma North central Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 416 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Elgin to 4 miles northeast of Pawhuska to near Walnut Creek State Park, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Nowata Pawhuska... Skiatook Dewey... Barnsdall South Coffeyville... Copan Ramona... Wynona Ochelata... Delaware Avant... Westport Lenapah... Talala Vera... Wann Bigheart... Bartlesville Municipal Airport HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NOWATA COUNTY, OK

