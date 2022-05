CORVALLIS, Ore. - A professor at Oregon State University published a paper exploring the parallels between the COVID-19 pandemic and the flu pandemic a century earlier. In “What Came Next? Reflections on the Aftermath(s) of the 1918-19 Flu Pandemic in the Age of COVID,” published in The Journal of the Gilded Age and Progressive Era, Christopher McKnight Nichols and his co-authors compared COVID-19 policies and attitudes to the 1918 flu pandemic.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO