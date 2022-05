On Tuesday, Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak formally addressed the Buffalo shooting. In a written statement, Korchak said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Buffalo and the families of the victims of the senseless mass shooting on Saturday. I have reached out to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn to offer the assistance of the Broome County District Attorney's Office, in any way needed, to help with this criminal prosecution. I am limited by law as to what information I may discuss. However, due to the abundance of false information in the media, I feel the need to set the record straight."

