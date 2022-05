The Philadelphia Phillies host the San Diego Padres for Game 2 of this 3-game series! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Phillies prediction and pick. Despite the many injuries this team is dealing with, the Padres are finding ways to win games. San Diego is (23-13) on the season and second in the very competitive NL West Division. The division is so tough that the 5th place Colorado Rockies were over .500 a week ago, but now sit at (17-19). The Padres are one game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants are right behind the Friars at a game behind.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO