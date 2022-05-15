After downtown shootings, Milwaukee community organizers speak out

MILWAUKEE - Community organizations are teaching practical ways to prevent violence from happening again. When it comes to working with young people, there are challenges. One group is teaching tools to tackle conflict resolution. For days, we've heard the mayor, city leaders and the police chief say to put down...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee plans to crack down on curfew violations. The law has been on the books for decades, but the new push follows a weekend of shootings. Violence erupted Friday night on Water Street, but none of the people arrested thus far were under 17 years old. "At my...
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department and FBI are asking for the public's help in obtaining any electronic media that may assist in the investigation in the Water Street and Highland shooting on Friday night, May 13. Officials said 17 people were injured, and 10 were arrested in the incident....
MILWAUKEE - Three men are now charged with shooting and wounding multiple people in one of three shootings downtown Milwaukee last week that injured 16 people. Marquise Jackson, 24, Christopher Murry, 23, and Lemont Siller, 21, were charged Wednesday, May 18 with felony conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and seven counts of first-degree reckless injury in connection to the shootings near Water and Juneau on Friday, May 13.
MILWAUKEE - Friday night brought chaos to Water Street. Seventeen people were shot following the Bucks' game. One bar owner says that's not what the street is all about. Andrea Shafton has owned bars on Water Street for more than 40 years. On a normal night, she says this area is all about having a good time, but she says with the playoffs came problems.
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Greenfield woman, 50, was found dead in a home on West Maple Leaf Circle, and she was the victim of a domestic violence homicide, according to police. Her husband was arrested. Police responded to the home for a welfare check Wednesday, May 18 after getting a...
MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near 38th and Townsend on Wednesday morning, May 18. Milwaukee police were dispatched to the neighborhood around 7:30 a.m. They are seeking an unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous,...
MILWAUKEE - Reckless driving continues to take a toll on Milwaukee and its schools. MPS says 14 different campuses have seen reckless driving this school year. At Bradley Tech High School, there are barriers to stop people from driving on the sidewalks, but there's a push to be more proactive in the fight against reckless driving.
MILWAUKEE - During a night of violence Friday, May 13 in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three incidents near Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee as the Bucks took on the Boston Celtics in Game 6, countless people were impacted in some way by the shootings near the Deer District.
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to a homicide scene near 38th and Townsend Wednesday, May 18. Officials said the victim is a man. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MILWAUKEE - One of the 21 people shot in downtown Milwaukee on Friday, May 13 tells FOX6 News he did not think he would live to tell his story. Dayshun James says he was shot at Water and Juneau Friday night. At one point, he was so certain he wouldn't make it out of the area, he started saying his goodbyes.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Officer has been called to 18 homicides over the last 15 days in the county, a tweet from the department said Monday, May 16. The tweet comes after a violent weekend in Milwaukee left six people dead and over 30 injured...
MILWAUKEE - Two men who were shot and injured in the shootings in the city’s busy nightlife district last week that injured a total of 21 people, have now been charged with bail jumping and gun charges. Otis Green, 28, was charged with felony firearm possession and felony bail...
MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot wounded on the city's south side on Monday afternoon, May 16. Officials say the shooting happened near 9th and Burnham around 12:45 p.m. Monday. The victim suffered a serious gunshot injury – and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shootings that happened Monday, May 16 and Tuesday, May 17. One person is dead and four others were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened near 95th and Allyn around 9:15 p.m. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy...
Representatives from the Milwaukee Police Association, Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch, and community members urge city leaders to crack down on violent crime. This, after a rather violent weekend in the downtown area.
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Clifton Blackwell on Wednesday, May 18 to ten years in prison and another five years of extended supervision – in connection with a 2019 hate crime where Blackwell threw acid on a man over a parking spot. A jury found Blackwell guilty on April 28.
MILWAUKEE - A man shot and wounded in a shooting in the city’s nightlife district has been charged with a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon. Marleik Brown-Jewell, 29, was charged Tuesday, May 17 and made an initial appearance later that day, according to court records. Court filings...
