Milwaukee, WI

After downtown shootings, Milwaukee community organizers speak out

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly two dozen people were shot in...

www.fox6now.com

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: Running Rebels responds

MILWAUKEE - Community organizations are teaching practical ways to prevent violence from happening again. When it comes to working with young people, there are challenges. One group is teaching tools to tackle conflict resolution. For days, we've heard the mayor, city leaders and the police chief say to put down...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: Curfew enforcement to ramp up

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee plans to crack down on curfew violations. The law has been on the books for decades, but the new push follows a weekend of shootings. Violence erupted Friday night on Water Street, but none of the people arrested thus far were under 17 years old. "At my...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: Police seek digital media, curfew emphasized

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department and FBI are asking for the public's help in obtaining any electronic media that may assist in the investigation in the Water Street and Highland shooting on Friday night, May 13. Officials said 17 people were injured, and 10 were arrested in the incident....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 3 men charged in incident that injured 16

MILWAUKEE - Three men are now charged with shooting and wounding multiple people in one of three shootings downtown Milwaukee last week that injured 16 people. Marquise Jackson, 24, Christopher Murry, 23, and Lemont Siller, 21, were charged Wednesday, May 18 with felony conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and seven counts of first-degree reckless injury in connection to the shootings near Water and Juneau on Friday, May 13.
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: Duke's owner wants change

MILWAUKEE - Friday night brought chaos to Water Street. Seventeen people were shot following the Bucks' game. One bar owner says that's not what the street is all about. Andrea Shafton has owned bars on Water Street for more than 40 years. On a normal night, she says this area is all about having a good time, but she says with the playoffs came problems.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greenfield domestic violence homicide, husband arrested

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Greenfield woman, 50, was found dead in a home on West Maple Leaf Circle, and she was the victim of a domestic violence homicide, according to police. Her husband was arrested. Police responded to the home for a welfare check Wednesday, May 18 after getting a...
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

38th and Townsend homicide; Milwaukee man shot, suspect sought

MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near 38th and Townsend on Wednesday morning, May 18. Milwaukee police were dispatched to the neighborhood around 7:30 a.m. They are seeking an unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Reckless driving at 14 Milwaukee schools

MILWAUKEE - Reckless driving continues to take a toll on Milwaukee and its schools. MPS says 14 different campuses have seen reckless driving this school year. At Bradley Tech High School, there are barriers to stop people from driving on the sidewalks, but there's a push to be more proactive in the fight against reckless driving.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine vigil, 6 remembered, homicides double

Coming together in prayer during a time of violence, a vigil was held in Racine Tuesday night. Homicides in the city have doubled five months into the year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting victim shares his story: 'There wasn’t time to run'

MILWAUKEE - One of the 21 people shot in downtown Milwaukee on Friday, May 13 tells FOX6 News he did not think he would live to tell his story. Dayshun James says he was shot at Water and Juneau Friday night. At one point, he was so certain he wouldn't make it out of the area, he started saying his goodbyes.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee medical examiner: 18 homicides in 15 days

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Officer has been called to 18 homicides over the last 15 days in the county, a tweet from the department said Monday, May 16. The tweet comes after a violent weekend in Milwaukee left six people dead and over 30 injured...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 2 suspects face gun charges, bail jumping

MILWAUKEE - Two men who were shot and injured in the shootings in the city’s busy nightlife district last week that injured a total of 21 people, have now been charged with bail jumping and gun charges. Otis Green, 28, was charged with felony firearm possession and felony bail...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

9th and Burnham shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspect sought

MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot wounded on the city's south side on Monday afternoon, May 16. Officials say the shooting happened near 9th and Burnham around 12:45 p.m. Monday. The victim suffered a serious gunshot injury – and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

4 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 1 dead, 4 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shootings that happened Monday, May 16 and Tuesday, May 17. One person is dead and four others were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened near 95th and Allyn around 9:15 p.m. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee acid attack: Clifton Blackwell sentenced, 10 years prison

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Clifton Blackwell on Wednesday, May 18 to ten years in prison and another five years of extended supervision – in connection with a 2019 hate crime where Blackwell threw acid on a man over a parking spot. A jury found Blackwell guilty on April 28.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: Man charged, had 2 arrest warrants out

MILWAUKEE - A man shot and wounded in a shooting in the city’s nightlife district has been charged with a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon. Marleik Brown-Jewell, 29, was charged Tuesday, May 17 and made an initial appearance later that day, according to court records. Court filings...
MILWAUKEE, WI

