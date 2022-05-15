ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson softball vs Florida State in ACC Tournament live score updates

By The Black Chronicle News Service
blackchronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClemson softball can earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament with a win against Florida State in the ACC Tournament championship game on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m. and will...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
valdostatoday.com

Bainbridge fishermen win state fishing championship

LINCOLNTON – Two Bainbridge fishermen have won the bass fishing state championship against 129 other boats that made the finals. According to GHSA Facebook page, Bainbridge Bass Cats have won the 2nd GHSA Bass Fishing State Championship out of 58 schools who made the finals. The tournament, presented by Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance, was held on May 14th at Clarks Hill Lake.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Tallahassee, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. This place is more famous in Baltimore and its neighboring cities. But its recipe of fried chicken and fried fish is undeniable. So if you ever go there, you should try the fried chicken and fried fish in the same meal. Because this will be a great joy for you and your taste buds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Clemson, SC
blackchronicle.com

Our Florida program abruptly ends, housing groups worry what’s next

Housing advocates are wondering what’s next after they were given short notice that the state’s rental assistance program would be ending in a little over two days. The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), which runs the Our Florida program, confirmed to the Tallahassee Democrat that the agency notified housing and nonprofit partners that residents would no longer be able to apply for rent relief and utilities last week.
FLORIDA STATE
country1037fm.com

There’s An 8-Foot Alligator On My Front Porch

We lived in Florida for the first year that we were married. Okay, it was Tallahassee-anyone who lives in Florida will tell you THAT’S not Florida. T-town in more South Georgia/East Alabama. Anyway, for many reasons, there’s NO WAY we’d ever live there again. And we NEVER had the experience that Ed Ferraro did last week. No, for some reason the prehistoric monsters that populate that state tend to stay way south of the panhandle of the Sunshine State.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wlrn.org

Florida strives to uncover lost history, hidden away in forgotten graveyards

Much of Florida's history is literally underfoot. Now there is now a major effort to find and preserve the state's many lost cemeteries where that history resides. Barbara Clark, regional director of the Florida Public Archeology Network, was giving dozens of people a Saturday morning tour of Tallahassee's Old City Cemetery. She stopped at a grave marker for Thomas Brown, who died in 1867.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acc Tournament#Florida State#Live Stream#The Ncaa Tournament#Espn#Tigers#Virginia Tech 4 1
floridapolitics.com

Markel Trial Day 1: Jury selection begins, and Florida Politics is on the scene

It's not the easiest conditions for seating a jury. Florida Politics will be providing daily coverage of Katherine Magbanua’s retrial for the 2014 murder-for-hire of FSU law professor Dan Markel. The case has drawn international media attention to Florida’s capital city, and we’ll share with readers the top things to watch for and discuss as proceedings unfold. Our reporting will draw from many sources, including contributor Karen Cyphers of Sachs Media, who with attorney Jason Solomon advocate with the grassroots group, Justice for Dan, to draw attention to this case and provide analysis of relevance to Florida’s political, advocacy, and legal communities.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX Carolina

Hundreds of cyclists gather for ‘most intense’ cycling event in southeast

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds of cyclists have prepared for what is considered one of the most intense premier cycling events in the southeast, the Assaults on Mt. Mitchell. Organizers say approximately 700 cyclists will start in downtown Spartanburg Monday morning and ride to either Marion, North Carolina, known...
SPARTANBURG, SC
fox13news.com

Florida driver arrested for DUI after 'traveling up a power pole': police

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Police in north Florida arrested a man for driving under the influence after he crashed his car, causing it to travel "up a power pole." Tallahassee police said the crash happened Saturday afternoon, when officers responded to a crash near the Florida State University campus. An officer's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
capecoralbreeze.com

Circuit court judge rules approved congressional district maps unconstitutional

Leon County Circuit Court Judge J. Layne Smith ruled this week that the congressional district map approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis are unconstitutional. Smith, who was appointed by DeSantis in 2020 to Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit, found that the maps discriminated against Black voters and violated the 2010 Fair Districts Amendment to the Florida Constitution which was passed by Florida voters in a statewide referendum. The amendment is meant to restrain the state legislature in its reapportionment power.
FLORIDA STATE
wfxl.com

Peacock appeals conviction, oral argument set for Thursday

An oral argument will be held at the Supreme Court of Georgia for a case out of Colquitt County from 2019 on Thursday, May 19. Jeffrey Alan Peacock was convicted in a 2019 bench trial of killing five friends in Colquitt County, setting their home on fire, and killing three dogs.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Macon County Road has reopened after a landslide caused a closure for most of the day Sunday. Officials say heavy rains Saturday night contributed to the landslide across Wayah Road, just northwest of Franklin. Crews from Macon and Clay County were on hand to clear the debris.
FRANKLIN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy