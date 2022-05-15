ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Majeski Earns Career-Best Finish

By Speedway Digest Staff
 4 days ago

Ty Majeski (second), Chandler Smith (fourth) and Christian Eckes (fifth) led Toyota with top-five finishes in the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday evening. TY MAJESKI, No. 66 American Racing Wheels Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, ThorSport Racing. Finishing Position: 2nd. What more did you need tonight?....

RACE ADVANCE: Jeffrey Earnhardt at Texas Motor Speedway

Jeffrey Earnhardt returns to Sam Hunt Racing for his fourth of seven races in the Sam Hunt Racing's No. 26 Toyota GR Supra in 2022. Earnhardt will pilot the No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday for his fifth start in the series this season following a second-place finish in the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing entry at Talladega Superspeedway.
Kurt Busch charges to dramatic NASCAR Cup win at Kansas

In an event fraught with pit road mistakes and mechanical issues, Kurt Busch ran an impeccable race. In an intensely competitive run to the finish of Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, Busch nosed past leader Kyle Larson at the finish line on Lap 259 of 267 and completed the pass two corners later off Turn 2, as Larson scraped the outside wall.
Transcript: Kyle Larson / Frontstretch Kansas

So close for Kyle Larson today. Kyle, eight laps to go. You're battling side-by-side with Kurt. You ended up getting into the wall. Did he give you enough room, or were you just trying to use everything you had?. KYLE LARSON: No, I mean, we were racing for the win...
Keselowski Captures Top-15 in Kansas

Brad Keselowski began his 400-mile journey at Kansas Speedway from outside the top-30 Sunday afternoon, but rebounded well with a 14th-place run in the King’s Hawaiian Ford. When the green flag dropped, Keselowski worked his way up nine spots from the start in 40 laps. The No. 6 team fought a mostly free race car throughout stage one, relegating the King’s Hawaiian Ford to a 20th-place finish in the first stage.
Grandview Speedway Set for More Nascar Stock Car Racing Saturday Night, Hoping for a Break From the Weather

The management of Grandview Speedway is preparing to host a two-division program of professional auto racing action this Saturday night under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series banner, however they are hoping for cooperation from the weatherman. The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman...
Kyle Busch Hey Now, You're An All-Star

With 13 NASCAR Cup Series points-paying races in the books and just 13 races to go before the playoffs start, it’s time for the annual NASCAR All-Star Race. Sunday’s All-Star Race will be the 37th edition of the event and for the second consecutive year it will be held at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.
Ryan Truex No. 18 Toyota GR Supra Preview- Texas Motor Speedway

Racing in the Lone Star State: Ryan Truex will make his fourth and final scheduled start in the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. In his previous outing in the No. 18 at Darlington Raceway two weeks ago, Truex started 28th and was a mainstay inside the top 10 until a last lap accident relegated him to a 30th-place finish.
Chris Buescher | All-Star Advance

Buescher is one of 16 drivers who will compete in the All-Star Open on Sunday. Prior to that race, single-lap qualifying will take place Saturday in reverse order of 2022 owner points. The Open race format will break down into three stages – 20 laps, 20 laps, 10 laps. The winner of each stage will advance to the All-Star Race, along with the winner of the Fan Vote.
Corey Heim - No. 51 JBL Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Texas Preview

Corey Heim returns to the No. 51 JBL Tundra TRD Pro for this week’s SpeedyCash.com 220 at Texas Motor Speedway. Friday’s 147-lap event will be the 19-year-old driver’s fifth Truck Series start of 2022 and the eighth of his career. Despite having just seven starts under his belt, the talented teenager already collected his first series win earlier this year at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway. Overall, in seven starts, he has tallied 42 laps led and an average finish of 20.1. Last week at Kansas, Heim led 23 laps and collected his first career Stage Win but was relegated to a 33rd-place finish after making contact with the wall and experiencing subsequent tire issues.
Circle City Raceway Preparing For Two Day Week Of Indy Show

One of the biggest weeks in racing will see the return of some of the greatest wheelmen on dirt making their second appearance at Circle City Raceway. Circle City, which opened for its inaugural season last year, brought the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship back to Indianapolis for the first time in 37 years. The series will slide its way back into the Indianapolis dirt for two exciting days of racing, presented by Mastin and Cain Warehousing Services, Wednesday-Thursday, May 25th-26th during the week of Indy.
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Kansas Speedway

Solid Day for Austin Dillon and The No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway. “Nice work by everyone on the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet today. It was a lot of hard work and a long day, but we got an okay finish out of it at Kansas Speedway. We had a penalty in Stage 1 for equipment leaving the box, but the pit crew was pretty fast the rest of the day. In Stage 2, we pitted under green just as the caution came out and we had to take the wave around. We rebounded nicely, though, and spent most of Stage 3 in the top-12. The restarts were a struggle today. Our car didn’t really start handling well until about 20 laps into a run, so that’s something we’re going to have to do some work on. This team will keep digging.”
Sato Surges to Top of Opening Day at 228; Ganassi Cars Dialed In

Takuma Sato ripped off a lap of 228.939 mph in the final five minutes Tuesday to lead the opening day of practice for the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Sato used the benefit of an aerodynamic tow on the 2.5-mile oval to lead the speed charts by more than 1 mph in the No. 51 Nurtec ODT Honda. Six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Scott Dixon was second at 227.768 in the No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, leading four Chip Ganassi Racing drivers in the top six.
Smithfield #BuschBacon Ford Racing: All-Star Race Advance

● History at Texas: In 21 NASCAR Cup Series starts on the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway oval, Almirola has one top-five, five top-10s, and has led 101 laps. ● All-Star Race History: In four NASCAR All-Star Race starts, Almirola has only finished outside of the top-10 once. In seven All-Star Open or Sprint Showdown exhibition races, he has one win, which came last year at Texas, and has only finished outside of the top-10 once.
