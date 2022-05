SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Smyrna intersection has seen its fair share of accidents, some of them deadly, and now a woman living in La Vergne is calling for more to be done about it. Smyrna officials said since Oct. 16, 2020, there have been 34 crashes at the intersection...

