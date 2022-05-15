OPD: Suspect accused of shooting officer caught, Officer suffers ‘non-life threatening injuries’

Bronson T. Lindsey (FILE: Spencer County Jail)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Police say a suspect accused of shooting an officer at a gas station Saturday night was caught early next morning in Spencer County. Police say Bronson T. Lindsey, 32, of Rockport was arrested just after 5:00 AM by authorities.

According to OPD, officers were investigating a “suspicious person” at a convenience store on Triplett Street who matched the personal and vehicle description of a robbery suspect from an incident earlier Saturday at another convenience store.

“We had a basic description, but this individual matched the rough description that was given. They were out with him, questioning him, getting some information, trying to figure out who he was,” said Officer Andrew Boggess of Owensboro Police Dept.

Police say the suspect started a physical altercation with officers before firing one round, striking an officer. The suspect allegedly then stole an Owensboro Police Department car and fled the scene. The car was later found across the Ohio River in Spencer County.

OPD says the officer suffered “non-life threatening injuries” from the shooting. Officer Andrew Boggess tells us the officer was shot in the arm and told dispatchers of the shooting.

That night, Sergeant Dave Henderson with Indiana State Police said they believed the suspect drove into Indiana and law enforcement was in the area looking for the suspect.

Sunday morning, officers say they learned that the suspect was possibly at a family members home on SR 161. According to a police document, officers then went to the home and set up a perimeter. Police say they spoke to the homeowners, confirming the suspect was in the home. Police state the suspect, Bronson T. Lindsey, was arrested in the home and transported to the Spencer County Jail.

He’s charged with 1st degree robbery, 1st degree assault, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, theft of an automobile, and receiving stolen property.

(FILE: Owensboro Police Department)

(FILE: Owensboro Police Department)

Indiana State Police say Spencer County Sheriff’s Department, Santa Clause Police Department, Jasper Police Department, Rockport City Police Department, Warrick County Sheriffs Department, Owensboro Police Department, Daviess County Kentucky Sheriff’s Department and the United States Marshals Task Force Officers assisted at the scene.

The first-half of video features footage of the gas station where the officer was shot. Last-half of the video is the search scene in Spencer County, Indiana.

This video features an interview with Owensboro Police Department PIO Andrew Boggess.

The last video shows footage of the Shell gas station where there was an earlier reported robbery where the suspect and vehicle were spotted before the shooting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).