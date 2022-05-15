ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barber County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barber by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-14 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sumner THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN SUMNER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central Kansas.
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant, Kay, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 03:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grant; Kay; Noble; Payne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR KAY...NOBLE...CENTRAL GRANT AND NORTHWESTERN PAYNE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
GRANT COUNTY, OK

