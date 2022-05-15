Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barber by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sumner THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN SUMNER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central Kansas.

SUMNER COUNTY, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO