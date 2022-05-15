Russia-Ukraine War Daily Brief (May 14, 2022)

ISW

Russian forces continue operations to set conditions for the Battle of Severodonetsk from the south. They are advancing on the town of Zolote, roughly 30 km south of Severodonsk. Ukrainian forces will likely conduct counteroffensive operations to dislodge the Russians from around Izyum.

Russian forces continue to withdraw from Kharkiv Oblast. They will likely seek to hold a line east of Vovchansk to secure the ground line of communication. The terrain in this area generally favors the defender, so the Ukrainians may not try to advance much farther to the east at this time. Read here for more details.

Ukrainian forces reach Russian border in a successful counterattack on Kharkiv front

Russia giving up Kharkiv as a major objective is a stunning shift in its now nearly three-month-old invasion. Ukrainian units have spent the last week or more pushing north and east from the besieged city. The Kharkiv front is the latest Russian attack axis to collapse after abandoning advances north of Kyiv, in Chernihiv, and Sumy in early April. Read here for more details.

Russian troops seek to capture Sievierodonetsk and cut off Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway.

The Russian army is preparing two major attacks on Sievierodonetsk and an assault on Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway. Head of Luhansk Regional State Administration Serhiy Haidai: "The Russians need a regional center ‘for a tick’, and the highway – to cut off the region from connection with other regions." More than 40,000 civilians stay in the region, refusing to evacuate. Read here for more details.

Ukraine's Joint Forces repulsed 12 Russian attacks

In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, Ukrainian defenders destroyed eight Russian tanks and seven unmanned aerial vehicles. Fighting with the enemy continues at six more locations. Russian troops use combat aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery, tanks, mortars of various systems, and launch missile and bomb strikes on civilian infrastructure and peaceful residential areas. Read here for more details.

US-provided howitzers in Ukraine are smashing Russian troops on the front line

US M777 howitzers, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine received as part of US military assistance, are already smashing Russian invaders on the front line. A modern gun with a range of more than 30km surpasses Russian cannon artillery. Ministry of Defense of Ukraine released a video of one of the proofs of the howitzers ' effectiveness: destroyed Russian crossing and about 70 units of enemy equipment. The US Department of Defense established the EUCOM Control Center of Ukraine (ECCU) to coordinate and optimize the arms supply to Ukraine from the United States and its allies. Read here for more details