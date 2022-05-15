ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Track: Rugby and Minot run away with wins at Glenburn Invite

By Adeena Balthazor
 4 days ago

We are just a few weeks away from the Class B state track and field meet. Many athletes are still looking to run qualifying runs in the last few meets. One of those was in Minot on Saturday as 22 Class B schools competed in the Glenburn invite.

Girl Teams Scores:
1. Rugby: 142
2. Beulah: 103
3. Bottineau: 81
4. Bishop Ryan: 69
5. Stanley: 59

Boy Teams Scores:
1. Minot: 93.5
2. Rugby: 84
3. Hazen: 67
4. Bishop Ryan: 65
4. Surrey: 65

