ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Gov. Hochul demands responsibility from social media companies after Buffalo shooting was live-streamed

By Adam Duke
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42GCF3_0feXQwe300

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul called out social media companies in the wake of Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo , saying the platform providers must be more vigilant in monitoring hateful content.

“Mark my words: we’ll be aggressive in our pursuit of anyone who subscribes to the ideals professed by other white supremacists, and how there’s a feeding frenzy on social media platforms, where hate festers more hate,” she said. “That has to stop.”

Twitch deletes shooter’s live-stream video of Buffalo mass shooting

Gov. Hochul said the fact that the live-stream was not taken down sooner demonstrates a responsibility those who provide the platforms have, morally and ethically, to ensure hate cannot exist there. She also said she hopes it will also demonstrate a legal responsibility for those providers.

“The fact that this act of barbarism, this execution of innocent human beings could be live-streamed on social media platforms and not taken down within a second says to me that there is a responsibility out there … to ensure that such hate cannot populate these sites.”

The mass shooting was live-streamed on Twitch. A spokesperson from the streaming service said the stream was removed less than two minutes after the violence started.

GALLERY: Buffalo supermarket mass shooting scene

Hochul continued, focusing on how social media can be used to communicate hateful ideas and share them with others, resulting in incidents like this mass shooting.

“This is the result when you have individuals who use these platforms and talk to others who share these demented views, and support each other, and talk about the techniques that they’ll engage in, and post these ideas, and share them with others in the hope that they can all someday rise up in their demented view of the world,” Hochul said.

Latest on Buffalo grocery store shooting

    Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

    Comments / 0

    Related
    WSYR NewsChannel 9

    WATCH: Gov. Hochul addresses Buffalo church

    (WSYR-TV) — Governor Kathy Hochul is in Western New York Sunday addressing a Buffalo congregation after a Broome County man traveled to the area shooting 13 people and killing ten. You can watch the service from True Bethel here.
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    Buffalo, NY
    Government
    City
    Buffalo, NY
    Power 93.7 WBLK

    In New Video Buffalo Mass Murderer Almost Shoots Man, Then Says Sorry

    If there was ever any doubt in a person's mind that the Buffalo mass shooter was filled with hatred for Black people, this video should clear it up. Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York, about 200 miles southeast of Buffalo, drove into the city and targeted a Tops Friendly Market in an African-American neighborhood. He took the lives of 10 innocent people and injured three others. He changed families and lives forever with this horrific shooting. The horrific tragedy is considered a hate crime and is being investigated as such. The shooter had a manifesto that described was filled with racism.
    BUFFALO, NY
    RELATED PEOPLE
    Person
    Kathy Hochul
    wpsu.org

    Here are the 10 people killed and 3 hurt in the Buffalo shooting

    The Buffalo Police Department has released its official list of victims in Saturday's shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. The department said on Sunday that the victims' identities were confirmed and all families and loved ones have been notified. The 10 people who were killed:. Roberta A. Drury of Buffalo, N.Y....
    BUFFALO, NY
    FL Radio Group

    Conklin Man Shoots 13 in Buffalo Tops

    A shooting occurred in Buffalo Saturday at a Tops Friendly Market. The 18 year old shooter killed ten and wounded three in what is being described as a racially motivated shooting. Payton Gendron, the white gunman from Conklin, shot 11 black people and two white people at the supermarket. Police shot at him; however, a bullet proof vest protected him.
    BUFFALO, NY
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Live Stream#Media Companies
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Social Media
    News Break
    Politics
    NewsBreak
    Twitch
    Salon

    Buffalo sheriff: Mass shooting was racist hate crime

    Authorities in New York held a Saturday press conference after a mass shooting in Buffalo that killed ten people with an assault weapon. Multiple speakers at the press conference noted the suspect did not live in the community and had traveled hours to commit the shooting. The suspect, who reportedly...
    BUFFALO, NY
    NBC News

    The Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect allegedly posted an apparent manifesto repeatedly citing 'great replacement' theory

    A manifesto allegedly written and posted by the suspect in a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket that killed 10 people laid out specific plans to attack Black people and repeatedly cited the “great replacement" theory, the false idea that a cabal is attempting to replace white Americans with nonwhite people through immigration, interracial marriage and, eventually, violence.
    BUFFALO, NY
    WSYR NewsChannel 9

    WSYR NewsChannel 9

    1K+
    Followers
    1K+
    Post
    226K+
    Views
    ABOUT

    Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

     https://www.localsyr.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy