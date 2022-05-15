Dexter students take to football field for casino themed prom

MIDLAND, MI - Dogs will be up on the fashion runway this week as a part of a fundraiser for a Midland area animal rescue. The Midland County Pit Stop is holding a “K9 Katwalk” event at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 19. The event is meant to raise funds to cover veterinary care and supply costs for the pets that Midland County Pit Stop cares for annually. According to the Pit Stop, the organization’s vetting and supply costs were paid for with $52,863.28 in donations.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO