How an ace tip on the horses led Andrew Symonds to his soulmate just as he was ready to ditch cricket - as she reveals his deepest insecurity that only made her love him more

By Sam McPhee
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Andrew Symonds' wife has spoken of her family's grief at the cricket great's sudden death as his devastated niece reveals she is 'lost for words'.

The retired all-rounder died at about 10.30pm on Saturday in Hervey Range, 50km west of Townsville in far north Queensland, when his vehicle left the road and rolled.

The 46-year-old is survived by his wife Laura and their two children Chloe and Billy, who flew from Sydney to Townsville upon hearing the devastating news.

'We are still in shock – I'm just thinking of the two kids,' Laura told News Corp on Sunday morning.

'He was such a big person and there is just so much of him in his kids.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13NNnW_0feXQfsw00
Andrew Symonds' wife Laura has spoken of her 'shock' at the death of her cricket legend husband - revealing her pain for their young children Chloe and Billy (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=476gF7_0feXQfsw00
The 46-year-old is survived by his wife Laura (left) and their two children Chloe and Billy (centre), who flew from Sydney to Townsville upon hearing of the devastating news

Laura on Sunday described Symonds as 'the most laid back person' and a deeply loyal friend.

'Nothing stressed him out. He was an extremely chilled operator. So practical,' his wife said.

'He was never good with his phone but he always had time for everyone.'

Laura revealed Symonds' insecurity about his intelligence, lamenting the fact he never studied at university, but said he was incredibly smart about things that interested him.

'He always felt extremely self-conscious about his intellect and would say "I didn’t go to uni and don’t have degrees" but he was so practical and really intelligent in his own way,' she said.

'He was a great commentator. He didn't show it on the screen but he was really nervous sometimes. He could read plays and read players and articulate it in layman's terms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gbar3_0feXQfsw00
Symonds' niece Abby said he was like a 'dad to her' and promised to keep making him proud
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lyXYz_0feXQfsw00
Symonds posted this happy snap of him with son Billy and daughter Chloe to Instagram in September 2020 with the caption, 'Dad got the full treatment this morning was very nice thanks love you very much! Ah and I think it’s father’s day tomorrow too'

The pair met while Laura was studying at the Queensland University of Technology and did work experience with Symonds' Queensland Bulls.

They were in relationships with other people at the time, but became friends over their love for horse racing.

In 2009 Symonds messaged Laura on Melbourne Cup Day asking if she had a tip. Her advice paid off, and the cricketer invited her over for dinner as a thanks for the money he'd won.

'He'd caught these crabs and fish and laid the table with all this beautiful seafood, and I didn't eat seafood at the time. I thought, oh no, how am I going to get through this?' Laura said in a 2016 interview.

They have been together ever since.

She spoke of his decision to leave the game, growing tired of the off-field things and decided to retire on the eve of the IPL to be with his pregnant wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SOlNK_0feXQfsw00
His niece Abby posted a series of images to Instagram, writing she is 'devastated and lost beyond words' for the loss of the cricket legend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MpP5d_0feXQfsw00
'We are still in shock – I'm just thinking of the two kids,' Symonds' wife Laura said on Sunday morning

'He was over the game at the time. Not his teammates, but the politics and the negativity. He needed to get back up here (to Townsville). He has everything he needs to be happy up here. It's his paradise,' Laura said.

Symonds added: 'We’ve got a good set-up here, two ripper kids'.

A far cry from his wild life of playing cricket and partying, sometimes with a little too much overlap, Symonds said he lived a much more simple existence.

First he drops their son Billy, 9, and daughter Chole, 7, off at childcare so Laura can get to work, then does whatever he wants until they come home.

'Laura’s a very good mother. She’s got them in a good ­routine. They know when to eat, when to sleep. They’re pretty much idiot-proof. Even I can look after them,' he said.

'I am not a cricket nuffy but I could understand the game when he explained it to me. He brought humour to it and it was not serious.'

His niece Abby posted a series of images to Instagram, writing she was 'devastated and lost beyond words' for the loss of the cricket legend.

'I wish this was all a bad dream, you were like a dad to me, May you rest in peace uncle Roy you were 1 in a million and had my back like no other I will forever miss you n love you with my whole heart,' she captioned the post.

'Don't run too much of a muck up there big fella, I'll keep doing you proud I promise.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gnpNw_0feXQfsw00
Laura said there is 'so much of him' in the pair's children - Chloe and Billy (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVllA_0feXQfsw00
Symonds and ex-wife Brooke Marshall attend the Allan Border Medal evening in 2002 

Shane Warne's daughter Brooke, along with teammates, also expressed their sympathy. Warne and Symonds had been close friends as well as teammates.

'Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries,' Queensland Police said on Sunday morning.

The accident is under investigation.

Police believe Symonds was on Hervey Range Road near Alice River Bridge when the accident occurred, and said he was removed from the vehicle to be treated by paramedics, who were on the scene when officers arrived.

He was the only person in the car but the keen hunter's pig dogs were also in the vehicle. Photos obtained by the Courier Mail show skid marks at the scene of the crash.

Inspector Gavin Oates told the publication there is no suggestion alcohol was involved, and said nearby residents were at the scene.

'I think they provided the assistance they could at the time and called 000 and emergency services,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4azl1h_0feXQfsw00
Brooke Warne posted a picture of Shane Warne with two of his children, including Brooke, with Andrew Symonds to social media, saying 'Rest in Peace Roy'. Symonds was known as Roy to many
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kdqEe_0feXQfsw00
Shane Warne's daughter Brooke posted a picture to social media of her with her dad's friend Andrew Symonds

Brooke Warne posted a picture of father Shane and two of his children, including her, with Symonds to social media, saying 'Rest in Peace Roy'. Symonds was known as Roy to many.

'Heaven has gained another Angel,' she added.

Ms Warne also posted a seperate picture of her with Symonds online.

Two months ago, Symonds expressed his shock at the death of Warne.

'I'm hoping this is all a bad dream I just can't get my head around never seeing you again,' he wrote.

'Love to all the Warne family I'm speechless.'

The close mates spent last New Year's Eve together at The Esplanade Hotel in St Kilda, Melbourne, along with their former teammate Michael Hussey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VtAGX_0feXQfsw00
Australian cricket legend Andrew Symonds (pictured) has died in a car crash in Queensland

Shocked teammates have also paid tribute after the sudden death of their colleague.

'This really hurts,' said former Australian captain Adam Gilchrist on social media.

Former England player Michael Vaughan wrote: 'Simmo .. This doesn't feel real.'

Both included the letters RIP - rest in peace - in their messages, as did Jason Gillespie, who said it was 'horrendous news to wake up to'.

He added that he was 'utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate.'

Former Australian cricketer Mark Taylor paid tribute to Symonds on Channel 9.

'Symo. He was an adventurer,' he said. 'I can't quite believe it. Another tragic day for cricket.

'Bad things do happen in threes – Rod Marsh earlier this year, not long after that obviously Shane Warne and now Simmo. Another terrible day for cricket,' said Taylor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J4p0K_0feXQfsw00
Andrew Symonds (left) arrives for the State Memorial Service for cricket legend Shane Warne at the MCG in Melbourne on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Symonds was killed in a car crash on Saturday night

He said that Symonds loved outdoor adventures such as fishing, hiking and camping.

'I took Symo out one day fishing here on Sydney Harbour with The Cricket Show many years ago and just watching him flow a fly lure around boats was great to watch.

'He was entertainer with the bat when it came to cricket, and as you say he was an imposing guy.'

Taylor said Symonds was earmarked as a white ball player. 'He wanted to prove to the world he could play Test cricket and he did that way.

'He was just an entertainer. In an era where professionalism really is a throwaway word that we use probably too often. Symo was the older sort of guy.

