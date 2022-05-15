Lundqvist Conquers Mixed Conditions To Win at IMS

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) KURT BUSCH, No. 45 Jordan Brand Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing. “It’s family. When we started this car number, I knew we had our work cut out for us. We just had to do simple things to work our way up. Heck, one of the simple things was just making final round in qualifying. We’ve been starting to do that. That leads you into other categories that help you think and get you into more detail about other things. I just thought all a long if we got up front it would be a whole new game of blocking the air, taking lanes away. Today, this Toyota Camry TRD was fast right off the truck. Stage one I was killer tight. I thought our day was going to be a long day, and I’m just so happy that the car reacted to the changes. Jordan Brand on the hood, that is our DNA at 23XI. Denny Hamlin, thank you. Monster Energy, everybody that is our partners. This is a big win for our team.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO