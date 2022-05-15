ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Lundqvist Conquers Mixed Conditions To Win at IMS

By Speedway Digest Staff
 4 days ago

Linus Lundqvist leaned down and kissed the side of his car, expressing gratitude and jubilation after conquering a more than six-hour day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course Saturday. The Swedish driver found redemption after a mistake cost him a potential victory Friday by mastering the 14-turn, 2.439-mile...

