Owner of Atlanta restaurant chain gifts Clark Atlanta students with LLCs

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department released video of what they call "Molotov cocktails" thrown while a group of protestors was occupying the so-called "cop city" site, a future Atlanta police training facility. Atlanta Police Department Assistant Chief Darin Schierbaum said Tuesday no one was injured when someone threw a...
Z 107.9's DJ Misses joins in at Good Day Atlanta to explain how students will benefit from Travis Scott's mega donation to aid HBCU students. The funds are going to 38 different HBCU's such as Alabama A&M and Morehouse. In order to qualify, students must have a 3.5 or higher GPA.
(ATLANTA, Ga.) Decatur’s weekly food truck event — Truckin’ Tuesdays — is revving up for its latest series, “Tastes from Around the Globe. Each Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. a variety of food trucks will be at Legacy Park through the month of May.
Walmart in Loganville has many current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walmart Career website on May 17, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
JACKSON, Ga. - Proctor & Gamble is planning to build a new facility that would bring hundreds of jobs to Georgia. Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that the multinational consumer goods corporation will invest $205 million in a new distribution facility in Jackson, Georgia. Once completed, the new automated facility...
(Forsyth County, GA) Do you have questions about the new Passport Springs and Spa project? If so, you have a chance to ask them in person at a public participation meeting on Tuesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be at Old Atlanta Recreation Center at 810 Nichols Road in Suwanee, across from Lambert High School.
Rick Ross has a parade of hot wheels rolling into the Atlanta area this weekend — hosting a massive car expo at his own crib … and hyping it up as a come one, come all extravaganza. The Boss gave us the scoop Wednesday on “TMZ Live” about...
Imagine moving your family into a new apartment only to have your landlord raise your rent more than $150 just two months into your lease. What would you do?. A little over two months ago, a Georgia woman named Caroline Gray moved into the Robins Landing Apartment complex in Warner Robins along with her husband and three children.
ATLANTA - An Atlanta dance company is representing the Peach State by competing on a national stage. Dance 4 Your Life made it to Los Angeles to compete at the USA Hip Hop Dance Championships. "Dance for your life, because that's what it is. When you hit this floor, you...
County leaders will hold a ribbon-cutting for the brand-new Spivey Splash Water Park at International Park today, Wednesday, at 12 noon. The park, which feature’s Georgia’s longest Lazy River at 1,279 feet, plus one of Georgia’s only two Flow Riders for bodyboarding and surfing, will open to the public on Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m. The address is 2300 Highway 138, Jonesboro.
Congratulations are in order for Erica Whtford who just opened the Honey Plzzz Feet Retreat & Spa over the weekend! The spa is located in the East Atlanta Village area. I was able to venture out to the grand opening where lots of people came out to see the newly opened spa! It was a packed house with celebrity host and comedian Ms. Pat from V-103 radio station.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Atlanta is a busy, bustling metropolis with gleaming skylines, but it is also a city in the woods, with wide green spaces and beautiful neighborhoods. Around every corner, you'll find hidden gems such as diverse dining, renowned attractions, and incredible arts and entertainment. There are some unique coffees in Atlanta, whether you want to camp out with your laptop to work or for the best cappuccino in the city.
A local Buford restaurant failed its routine health inspection twice in less than three months. Iron Age, located near the Mall of Georgia at 3480 Financial Center Way, Suite M-1020, was inspected on Tuesday, May 17, and received a failing score of 45 U. This visit came less than three...
MARIETTA, Ga. - Auto Innovations auto body shop sat prominently on Canton Road in Marietta for a long time, then it disappeared. Cobb County Police started getting deluged with complaints about missing vehicles. But the shop owner was in court this week for missing money. Brittany Pedigo's truck missed a...
ATLANTA - Rosie Axtman feels like she has finally made peace with her weight. The 47-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia, hair stylist and mother of 3, who grew up in Brazil, has lost 50 pounds since January, after struggling with the scale for years. "I remember crying and feeling hopeless, because I...
Alpharetta PopFest takes place on Saturday, May 21, 2022. It is a FREE, family-friendly, outdoor music festival at Brooke Street Park. PopFest takes place from 3:30 to 9 p.m., immediately following the monthly Alpharetta Art in the Park event. This year, four artists will be featured:. Smith and Calvert. Weston...
(ATLANTA, Ga.) The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena plan to feed one million people and are calling on the public for help. The team is looking to complete the task in a single day and pack shelf-stable meals for families and individuals across Georgia.
Are you looking for fun things to do in Atlanta for Memorial Day? Are friends and family coming and need Atlanta activities? Look no further, I have got you covered. Here is your Atlanta Memorial Day weekend guide filled with fun activities for any mood.
