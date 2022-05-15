ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Owner of Atlanta restaurant chain gifts Clark Atlanta students with LLCs

fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClark Atlanta University alumna and CEO of Slutty Vegan...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 13

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows 'Molotov cocktail' thrown at 'Cop City' site

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department released video of what they call "Molotov cocktails" thrown while a group of protestors was occupying the so-called "cop city" site, a future Atlanta police training facility. Atlanta Police Department Assistant Chief Darin Schierbaum said Tuesday no one was injured when someone threw a...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Business
Monroe Local News

Walmart in Loganville is hiring

Walmart in Loganville has many current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walmart Career website on May 17, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
LOGANVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llcs#Restaurant Chains#Vegan#Llc#Varo Bank
claytoncrescent.org

Spivey Splash ribbon-cutting at noon

County leaders will hold a ribbon-cutting for the brand-new Spivey Splash Water Park at International Park today, Wednesday, at 12 noon. The park, which feature’s Georgia’s longest Lazy River at 1,279 feet, plus one of Georgia’s only two Flow Riders for bodyboarding and surfing, will open to the public on Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m. The address is 2300 Highway 138, Jonesboro.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Talking With Tami

Honey Plzzz Feet Retreat & Spa Grand Opening In East Atlanta

Congratulations are in order for Erica Whtford who just opened the Honey Plzzz Feet Retreat & Spa over the weekend! The spa is located in the East Atlanta Village area. I was able to venture out to the grand opening where lots of people came out to see the newly opened spa! It was a packed house with celebrity host and comedian Ms. Pat from V-103 radio station.
ATLANTA, GA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Atlanta, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Atlanta is a busy, bustling metropolis with gleaming skylines, but it is also a city in the woods, with wide green spaces and beautiful neighborhoods. Around every corner, you'll find hidden gems such as diverse dining, renowned attractions, and incredible arts and entertainment. There are some unique coffees in Atlanta, whether you want to camp out with your laptop to work or for the best cappuccino in the city.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Auto body owner arrested, accused of taking customers' money

MARIETTA, Ga. - Auto Innovations auto body shop sat prominently on Canton Road in Marietta for a long time, then it disappeared. Cobb County Police started getting deluged with complaints about missing vehicles. But the shop owner was in court this week for missing money. Brittany Pedigo's truck missed a...
MARIETTA, GA
Sage News

Your Atlanta Memorial Day Weekend Guide

Are you looking for fun things to do in Atlanta for Memorial Day? Are friends and family coming and need Atlanta activities? Look no further, I have got you covered. Here is your Atlanta Memorial Day weekend guide filled with fun activities for any mood.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy