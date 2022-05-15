ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Berlin, IL

Long’s Single Seals Pretzels’ 20th Win This Season

channel1450.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsaac Long came through clutch with a RBI single in...

www.channel1450.com

Comments / 0

Related
channel1450.com

All-Access: Rose Talks Graduation And Playing D1 Ball At Eastern Illinois

DP sits down with Lanphier graduate Yaakema Rose Jr on Tuesday to talk basketball, graduation, the juco route, playing d1 hoops and what the plans are for the future after the recent UMSL graduate committed to play one more season at Eastern Illinois University. Every all-access video is brought to you by SIU Medicine.
BALL TOWNSHIP, IL
channel1450.com

Griffitts’ Grand Slam Lifts Bullets Over Saukees

Williamsville and Pittsfield faced off in the second game of the Maroa 2A Regional and Kaden Griffitts hit a grand slam in the third inning to start the scoring and the Bullets would go on to win 6-4 over the Saukees. Williamsville will face Maroa on Saturday for the Regional Championship at 11.
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
channel1450.com

Trojans Advance to Regional Championship Passed Warrensburg

This one started with a bang. Evan Gottman hit a home run off Jaxson Grubbs on the first pitch of the game, but the Trojans would score six unanswered runs and lead 6-1 through five innings. A couple of errors allowed Cardinal runs in the sixth, but the Trojans again would answer and come away with the 11-3 win. They’ll host the 2A Regional Championship on Saturday at home against Williamsville with first pitch at 11.
WARRENSBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Berlin, IL
Sports
City
Mount Pulaski, IL
City
New Berlin, IL
Mount Pulaski, IL
Sports
City
Berlin, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
illinoisstate.edu

Grehan ’20 captures sister Leah Marlene’s journey to American Idol finale

Long before American Idol top-three finalist and Normal native Leah Marlene captivated a nationwide audience, her older brother, Shea Grehan ’20, had a clear picture of Marlene’s incredible potential. When Marlene played local gigs as a teenage singer/songwriter—her acoustic Taylor guitar in hand, Grehan was often in the...
NORMAL, IL
nowdecatur.com

Operation Honor Guard to hold Day of Giving this Wednesday

May 17, 2022 – A decade ago, Rich Darby of Sunset Funeral Home in Danville, was working at the graveside service of a veteran on a hot August day. He recalls thinking, “This heat is unbearable. I hope this service doesn’t last much longer.”​Admittedly feeling sorry for himself, he shifted his focus to the Honor Guard. The volunteer veterans averaging over 75 years old were standing at attention; all red-faced and perspiring. He noticed their worn uniform jackets, mismatched pants, frayed flags, and faded hats. Darby began to realize he was pretty fortunate. He thought about how the fact Honor Guard serves in all weather conditions, any time of day, and without compensation.
DANVILLE, IL
Telegraph

State fair slide nearly joined exodus from Illinois

I’ve been thinking about that a lot this past week. The Illinois State Fair was in danger of losing my favorite attraction. No, not the butter cow or Turasky’s thin cut ribeye sandwiches or the annual steer show. We are talking about serious high-brow entertainment: the Giant Slide.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pretzels#Seals
FOX 2

American Idol’s Leah Marlene plays her hometown of Normal, Illinois

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Uptown Normal was flooded in a sea of yellow for Leah Marlene’s big welcome home parade and concert Tuesday. “I’m just excited for Leah, I’m happy for her and she’s accomplished so much and I’m happy for the town. It’s brought the town together, Bloomington and Normal and we are just […]
NORMAL, IL
theshoppersweekly.com

Christ Our Rock holds annual prom

Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School held their prom on Friday, May 6. The Royal Court included junior attendants Ryan Wuebbels and Grace Renaud, senior attendants Jayden Swickard and Krista Carter, King Jensen Boatright and Queen Jordynn Duensing, Retiring King Max Dsouza and Queen Sandy Taylor, and junior attendants Blake Kleiboeker and Payton Golding. The high school is located at 9545 Shattuc Road in Centralia.
CENTRALIA, IL
WAND TV

Normal native advances as a Top 3 finalist on American Idol

NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - A Normal, Illinois native, Leah Marlene is now a Top 3 finalist on the singing competition American Idol. Marlene was chosen by voters as one of three contestant to advance to the final round after her performance of "I'll Stand By You," as covered by past "Idol" winner Carrie Underwood, and "Separate Ways" by Journey.
NORMAL, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Herald & Review

Watch now: 'Idol' finalist Leah Marlene soaks in the love at her alma maters

NORMAL — Greeted by yellow streamers, balloons, posters and even handmade bucket hats, Leah Marlene’s smile could not grow wider when she arrived at Prairieland Elementary School to students screaming and chanting her name. From a limousine, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter made stops at her alma maters Tuesday afternoon,...
NORMAL, IL
khqa.com

American Idol finalist returns to rock her Illinois hometown

NORMAL, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — American Idol hopeful Leah Marlene rocked her hometown concert Tuesday. The 20-year-old is vying for the top spot in the hit ABC show. She performed Tuesday night in front of family, friends, and fans in her hometown of Normal, Illinois. If you didn't get to...
NORMAL, IL
channel1450.com

The Orthopedic Center of Illinois Big Nasty: May 16

The much warmer temperatures last week brings us thoughts of those long, hot summer days. Girls soccer fills up plenty to get us started, track has some fun and the home runs, strikeouts and big plays on the diamond don’t disappoint this week either. The Orthopedic Center of Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Strong Storms and Heavy Rain Possible Friday Night & Saturday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A strong cold front is expected to sweep across Illinois Friday evening bringing multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms to Central Illinois. Some storms may be strong to severe and could produce heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Central Illinois within a Slight Risk (Level 2 Threat) for severe weather Friday evening.
ILLINOIS STATE
chambanamoms.com

Strawberry Picking Near Champaign-Urbana

Strawberry picking is an early summertime favorite and we have options for your family in Central Illinois. Within a one-hour drive from Champaign-Urbana, you can find spots to take your kids strawberry picking — but don’t delay, strawberry season comes and goes quickly. Early summer means strawberries, and...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

City of Champaign: Road closure on Kirby Avenue

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In order for the Illinois American Water Company to tap into a water main, starting Wednesday at 6 a.m. the right-hand lane westbound on Kirby Avenue will be closed from Mattis Avenue to Rose Drive. Construction is expected to be completed on Friday. This construction is weather dependent and may be […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
98.1 KHAK

American Idol Finalist Grew Up Just a Few Hours From Cedar Rapids

As you're probably aware, there has been a ton of talent coming out of Iowa over the years. Some Iowa natives include Ashton Kutcher, Jason Momoa, and the list goes on. Even American Idol season 16 winner Maddie Poppe is from Clarksville, Iowa. With all of this talent oozing out of the state it's no surprise that some of that talent would spread to our surrounding areas.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy