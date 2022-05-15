Long’s Single Seals Pretzels’ 20th Win This Season

May 17, 2022 – A decade ago, Rich Darby of Sunset Funeral Home in Danville, was working at the graveside service of a veteran on a hot August day. He recalls thinking, “This heat is unbearable. I hope this service doesn’t last much longer.”​Admittedly feeling sorry for himself, he shifted his focus to the Honor Guard. The volunteer veterans averaging over 75 years old were standing at attention; all red-faced and perspiring. He noticed their worn uniform jackets, mismatched pants, frayed flags, and faded hats. Darby began to realize he was pretty fortunate. He thought about how the fact Honor Guard serves in all weather conditions, any time of day, and without compensation.

