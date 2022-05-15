ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Total lunar eclipse happening May 15th

By Meteorologist Jacelyn Wheat
wbrz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake sure you keep your eyes on the skies! This time it is for a cool reason. Overnight on May 15 into May 16, a total lunar eclipse is happening. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is aligned between the sun and the moon, and the Earth casts a shadow...

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Space.com

Lunar eclipse 2022 guide: When, where & how to see them

The first total lunar eclipse of 2022 will occur on May 15-16 and be visible in total phase from portions of the Americas, Antarctica, Europe, Africa and the east Pacific. The second lunar eclipse will occur on November 8 and will be visible in parts of Asia, Australia, North America, parts of northern and eastern Europe, and most of South America.
ASTRONOMY
Pocono Update

Total Eclipse Of The Century, Full Blood Moon Tonight

This super flower blood moon coming tonight will be one of the earliest, brightest, and most profound this century. This lunar event will happen tonight between moonrise and moonset. People worldwide will be able to spectate such a natural wonder from anywhere on Earth, with the best seats in the house in America and West Africa.
FOX 13 News

Moon goes blood red this weekend with full eclipse

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A total lunar eclipse will grace the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America. The celestial action unfolds Sunday night into early Monday morning, with the moon bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours, one of the longest totalities of the decade. It will be the first so-called blood moon in a year.
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s lunar eclipse

The month of May is quite an exciting one for astronomy enthusiasts. Several events, easily observable, are scattered over the 30 days. After two showers of shooting stars, it is a total eclipse of the Moon that budding astronomers will be able to admire. What is a total lunar eclipse?
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunar Eclipse#Total Eclipse#Sun And Moon#Eclipses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Distractify

We Absolutely Love Watching Lunar Eclipses — When Will the Next One Be?

Who doesn't like watching an eclipse? No, we don't mean solar eclipses when the sun covers the moon. Don't ever watch those without special glasses, by the way. We're talking about lunar eclipses. These uncommon cosmic events occur when the moon passes into the shadow of our planet Earth. It can be a mystifying moment when the moon is temporarily blocked out to create a glowing ring in the sky.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Earth, moon and sun are aligned in the same plane, and the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, partially or completely covering our closest star. As one of the most dramatic celestial performances, solar eclipses – particularly total eclipses – entice droves...
ASTRONOMY
NBC News

'Blood moon' puts on lunar display across parts of Americas, Europe and Africa

A lunar eclipse early Monday produced a "blood moon," which occurs when the sun, Earth and moon align, and the moon passes through the darkest part of Earth’s shadow. The event was best seen in the eastern U.S., South America, Africa and Western Europe. Totality, or the moment when the moon was fully obscured, occurred around midnight.
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

The Final Spring Eclipse Is About Letting Go

With eclipse season in full swing, I’m sure you’ve felt emotionally charged over the last two weeks. The solar eclipse on April 30 brought up a lot of newfound feelings centered around comfort, security, and stability, but that was only the tip of the iceberg. The final eclipse of spring will bring many things to light that have previously been hidden, internally or externally. The spiritual meaning of the May 2022 Red Moon total lunar eclipse in Scorpio is all about letting go of anything that has expired in your life that you’ve been holding on to, so it’s safe to say that we’re ending things on an intense note.
ASTRONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current, a fueler of monster storms, is looking a lot like it did in 2005, the year of Katrina

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes. It’s called the Loop Current, and it’s the 800-pound gorilla of Gulf hurricane risks. When the Loop Current reaches this far north this early in the hurricane season – especially during what’s forecast to be a busy season – it can spell disaster for folks along the Northern Gulf...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Super blood moon set to delight skygazers

Skygazers in the UK are set to be treated to a dramatic super blood moon in the early hours of Monday.In this year’s only full lunar eclipse, the moon will turn a deep coppery red as it drifts into the shadow of the Earth.The Earth’s atmosphere then bends light from the sun and bathes the moon in a red hue.Heads up that a Blood Moon total lunar eclipse will transform the sky on Monday 16 May🔴⏰The best time to see it in London will be at the (slightly awkward) time of between 4.29am and 5.06am, so set the alarm early:...
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

There's a Total Lunar Eclipse This Weekend! Here's Your Complete Guide

The first eclipse season of 2022 reaches its climax this coming weekend, with a fine total lunar eclipse transpiring on Sunday night into Monday morning. All of South America and most of North America will see the eclipse in its entirety, while Alaska and western Canada will see totality underway at moonrise, and western Europe will see the reverse at moonset near dawn.
ASTRONOMY
WVNews

Staring up at the Blood Moon

The things I do for science. We had a Blood Moon the other night and for once, the sky was clear and I could see the whole thing. Usually when there is some special celestial event, like when the moon is in the Seventh House or Jupiter aligns with Mars, it’s usually too cloudy and I can’t see a blasted thing.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy