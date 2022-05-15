ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Snake River Baseball uses big sixth inning to win play-in game and advance to states

By Eric Moon
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Snake River Panthers are state-bound thanks to a four-run sixth inning that put the Panthers ahead and gave them a lead they would not surrender. Snake...

localnews8.com

KPVI Newschannel 6

One cub hazed after Grizzly 399 and her brood split

Grizzly 399 and her four cubs have officially separated, spreading out into different areas of Grand Teton National Park and the unincorporated areas of Teton County on Thursday and Friday. One cub, one of two that was collared last year, was hazed with vehicles and cracker shells Friday morning after...
TETON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Ball and Thomas to marry May 21 in Idaho Falls LDS Temple

Jackie Ball and Samuel Thomas have chosen to be married Saturday May 21 at the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Jackie is the daughter of Duane and Becky Ball of Rigby. She graduated from in 2021 from Rigby High School. Samuel Thomas is the son of Parry and April Thomas and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

2-term schools chief loses in Idaho GOP primary race

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The former president of the Idaho State Board of Education has defeated the incumbent superintendent of public instruction in the GOP primary. Debbie Critchfield defeated Sherri Ybarra as well as former state Sen. Branden Durst in a race called Wednesday following voting in Tuesday’s primary.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

3 Idaho schools win new $100,000 fitness centers

The National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils (NFGFC) announced Monday three Idaho schools have been selected to receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The post 3 Idaho schools win new $100,000 fitness centers appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Prank delays start of classes at Idaho Falls High School

IDAHO FALLS — A student prank led to a delay in the start time of classes at Idaho Falls High School Monday. Custodial crews discovered Vaseline on floors, stairs and banisters throughout the school when they arrived at work. Rice and pet food were mixed with the Vaseline, causing a significant mess, according to Idaho Falls School District 91 spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Most primary races undecided on Tuesday night

Most of the races in Idaho primary election were too early to call by press time Tuesday night. At approximately 11 p.m., the Idaho Elections Department had counted votes from 11.4% of Idaho’s 44 counties and only five counties were fully reporting unofficial results. The Associated Press reported Gov....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Eastern Magic Valley; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest to West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Report Reveals Best Chinese Restaurant in Idaho, Is It In Boise?

The people of Idaho take their food very seriously. When a restaurant is named “the best” in any category, Idahoans will put that title to the test with a visit and a review on any of the popular Boise foodie groups on Facebook. A recent study from 247Tempo.com looked at the best Chinese restaurants by state and a popular Idaho Falls spot took the title of “Best Chinese Food in Idaho” … but are there Boise restaurants being snubbed? Let's take a look at the current "champ" and see how the Chinese restaurants of Boise would match up.
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Breaking Down Monday’s Isolated Severe Weather Threat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of southern Idaho under a marginal severe thunderstorm risk on Monday. In the above image, the regions in dark green are considered to be within the marginal risk. What this means is any thunderstorm that pops up within this dark green area has a chance at becoming severe, with damaging winds in excess of 50 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
eastidahonews.com

New Allegiant flight departs Idaho Falls with a water salute

The following is a news release and photos from the city of Idaho Falls. The inaugural flight on Allegiant from the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) to Orange County California’s John Wayne Airport (SNA) took to the skies Wednesday afternoon. The aircraft filled with passengers left the terminal at...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

