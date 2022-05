Effective: 2022-05-19 04:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Clay; Crawford; Cumberland; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Richland; Shelby AREAS OF DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Shallow dense fog will continue in areas near and south of I-70 early this morning. Look for visibility to be reduced to a quarter mile at times. Rapid improvement in visibility is expected after 7 am.

CLARK COUNTY, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO