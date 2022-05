After a mediocre week for UFC Vegas 54, the No Bets Barred podcast returns to dive deep into all the best betting opportunities available for UFC Vegas 55. It’s another 11-fight card on Saturday in the UFC Apex, headlined by a main event fight between Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira — and like last week, it’s a tough card to find value in. As such, this week Conner Burks declares himself “The Chalk King” by taking seven bets at minus money. Jed Meshew is a little more adventurous this week, taking a couple of underdog bets, including talking himself into a small play on massive underdog odds from the night’s undercard. Jed also lands on the opposite side of Conner in the main event — so once again our two hosts find themselves in a head-to-head battle.

UFC ・ 11 HOURS AGO