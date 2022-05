With a calm desperation in his voice, Ruben Garcia says a humanitarian crisis is once again at our doorstep. “You already had one example of a street release. What’s going to happen when Title 42 is lifted?” asks Garcia, founder of Annunciation House, a nonprofit faith-based El Paso organization that provides food, transportation and temporary shelter for migrants. “There’s no way that what’s presently available is going to be enough.”

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO