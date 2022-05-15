ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Get your boba fix at this new drink shop in northeast Fresno

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGu9W_0feXLK5400

Energetic music and a DJ welcomed customers to a new drink shop in northeast Fresno.

Boba Lovers hosted its grand opening on Saturday with fresh-made drinks and a raffle.

The new shop is located at the Montecito Plaza at Willow and Nees.

Boba Lovers makes milk teas, smoothies, slushies and iced teas made with fresh fruits.

It also has food on the menu.

"We have macaroons. We have traditional Vietnamese sandwiches that we're trying to introduce to people here. There are not very many Vietnamese restaurants over here. We have sweet buns. waffles. We just got ice cream. That's been a hit for sure," says employee Taylor Koboshi.

Taylor tells us the most popular drink on the menu is a milk tea called 'Brown Eyes.'

For the slushies, she recommends watermelon because it's made with fresh fruit - chopped daily.

