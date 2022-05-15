Morehead man dies after being swept away by current

Kentucky State Police say an 80-year-old man has died after being swept away by a current in Rowan County.

Troopers say they were first called in reference to a drowning on Bullfork Road in Rowan County. They say 80-year-old Eddie Thomas tried to cross a swollen tributary in a utility vehicle. He got out of the vehicle and tried to get to the other side of the tributary. While crossing, troopers say Thomas was swept away in the current.

State Police say Thomas was taken to St. Claire Regional Medical Center where was pronounced dead.