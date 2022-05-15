ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead, KY

Morehead man dies after being swept away by current

By Web Staff
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tVY6_0feXKlpC00

Kentucky State Police say an 80-year-old man has died after being swept away by a current in Rowan County.

Troopers say they were first called in reference to a drowning on Bullfork Road in Rowan County. They say 80-year-old Eddie Thomas tried to cross a swollen tributary in a utility vehicle. He got out of the vehicle and tried to get to the other side of the tributary. While crossing, troopers say Thomas was swept away in the current.

State Police say Thomas was taken to St. Claire Regional Medical Center where was pronounced dead.

Comments / 2

Related
wdrb.com

6 rushed to the hospital after crash in Floyd County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash in Floyd County. Officers responded to state Road 64 around 11:23 a.m. on the report of the two-vehicle crash, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop. The crash occurred not far from Oakes Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wklw.com

One Dead In Rowan Co After Drowning

A man is dead after a drowning in Rowan Co. Kentucky State Police say 80-year-old Eddie Thomas was trying to cross a tributary in high water on Bullfrog Road while in a utility vehicle. KSP says Thomas got out of the vehicle when it stalled in the water and was swept away by the current. He was pulled from the stream and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Small Kentucky town mourns death of 6-year-old after fishing accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who knew and loved Leo Shouse are mourning after the 6-year-old died Sunday night in a fishing accident in Red Lick Creek. According to a report by LEX 18, his mother, Natasha, said Leo loved green, going outside and making people smile. She said he was a sweet little boy who just wanted to play.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Missing man reported out of Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A search and rescue is scheduled for May 20 starting at 9 a.m. for Gordon Terry McKinney, who was last seen on May 7, 2022. According to Floyd County deputies, McKinney has a vanilla color 2013 Kia Soul, license plate ALB185. They say his phone was last pinged in the […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Morehead, KY
Accidents
City
Morehead, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Rowan County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Rowan County, KY
Morehead, KY
Crime & Safety
Rowan County, KY
Accidents
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man arrested after police find two juveniles passed out in his residence

An 18-year-old Kentucky man is behind bars after Frankfort police investigating an assault report discovered two juveniles passed out inside his residence. Officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center at midnight Sunday in reference to an assault report. The female victim reportedly told police that she was attacked by her boyfriend, Leeland Fern, when she went to his Moss Lane apartment to recover her property.
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

6-year-old child drowns in Madison County creek

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials say a child drowned in a Madison County creek over the weekend. It happened Sunday night at a creek off Red Lick Road, near Berea. According to the Madison County coroner, Leo Xavier Shouse was fishing when he stepped into deep water and quickly went under the water.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Body recovered from Ohio River

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Crews on Tuesday recovered a body from the Ohio River near Ashland, according to the Ashland Police Department. Someone reported seeing the body around 11:30 a.m. from an area near downtown Ashland. Crews confirm the body was removed from the river later Tuesday afternoon. Boyd...
ASHLAND, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington property owner chases alleged squatter, shots fired

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department was dispatched to a reported burglary in progress in the 800 block of Whitley Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The property owner found someone squatting in their vacant home. The alleged squatter, an adult male, attempted to flee...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky State Police#Drowning#Accident
SCDNReports

Shots Fired in West Portsmouth Dog Dispute

A dispute between neighbors over dogs escalated into shots fired at a Pine Lane home. Just before 1 pm, a man called the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office to report that his neighbor threatened his dogs and fired three rounds before leaving. The investigating officers determined no direct threats were...
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
foxlexington.com

1 dead after shooting shutting down portion of New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man is dead following a shooting that shut down portions of New Circle Road. Lexington’s traffic management system announced a road closure around 6:07 p.m. According to the Lexington Police Department, they received a call that someone was shot at around 5:56...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man killed in rush-hour shooting on busy Lexington road identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a rush-hour shooting on a busy Lexington road. Police said just before 6 p.m. Tuesday they responded to a call for shots fired with a victim in the 400 block of East New Circle Road, near the intersection of Meadow Lane.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Awesome 92.3

Two Injured After GMC Loses Wheel

Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2007 GMC, driven by 47-year-old Fredi Casiano-Calleja of Lexington, Kentucky, was on I-70 at Mile Marker 83 just before 2 p.m., when the GMC lost a wheel, causing it to travel off the highway, strike a guard rail and overturn, striking a tree.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
foxlexington.com

Lexington police investigating trespassing resulting in man’s death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating the death of a man Monday. According to the Lexington Police Department, police arrived around 10:34 a.m. at the 6000 block of Athens Walnut Hill Pike to investigate a trespassing report involving two subjects. When officers made contact with one...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

UPDATE: Man shot and killed on East New Circle Road in Lexington

UPDATE (9:30 p.m.) – A homicide investigation is underway in Lexington after police say a man was shot Tuesday evening in the 400 block of East New Circle Road, near the intersection of Meadow Lane. According to police, the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. When officers arrived on...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man arrested after ‘prolonged foot chase’ in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say he led officers on a chase in downtown Lexington. Police say they were called to the area of Limestone and Maxwell around 8 Tuesday morning. They had reports of a suspicious man acting erratically and checking cars. When...
LEXINGTON, KY
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.lex18.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy