Allen County, OH

Allen Co. Veterans Services Commission holds the 1st annual Veterans Picnic

By Todd Cummins
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Allen County Veterans Services Commission held their first Veterans’ Picnic at the Allen County Farm Park. Besides having food, there were activities for the veterans’ families like...

Allen County Council on Aging commemorates three long-time employees

The Allen County Council on Aging honored three of their employees that have been helping out area seniors for decades. Judy Jacomet, Ella Napier, and Lorain Lovett were recognized at a special ceremony on Wednesday. Each of these women have been serving with the Council on Aging for over 40 years.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The City of Lima starting to thank homeowners for taking care of their property

If you see a brightly-colored door hanger on your front door next week, don't panic, it's a good thing. The Lima Department of Housing and Neighborhoods is starting a new Great Neighbor Recognition program. Property inspectors will be placing door hangers on selected houses as a "thank you" to property...
LIMA, OH
The Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission wants to get your opinion on active transportation

The Lima Allen County Regional Planning Commission is asking for your feedback on the county's active transportation system. Active transportation is any man-made movement like walking, bicycling, and even skateboarding. This is your opportunity to report any issues that you might have with active transportation. The 2022 Active Transportation Plan is being updated with respect to the Ohio Department of Transportation's new Walk.Bike.Ohio Policy Plan.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima City Clean Up a success and continues for several more weekends

With one cleanup in the books, the City of Lima is eager to continue the cleanup for the next 3 weekends. Neighborhood specialist, Sydni Winkler is hoping since people are now aware of the cleanup that it brings more people in for the upcoming weekends. Last weekend resulted in 15...
LIMA, OH
Findlay considers buying Taylor Street homes

FINDLAY, Ohio — The city of Findlay is weighing its options for buying three flood- prone properties. Two homes and a vacant lot on Taylor Street are on the agenda for Tuesday's Findlay City Council meeting. City officials plan to purchase them. Over the last few years, Hancock County...
FINDLAY, OH
Construction ahead of schedule with the Lima town square roundabout

The construction of a new roundabout in Lima’s Town Square is ahead of schedule. Crews are completing the portion of the roundabout on the north side of the intersection. It can be as early as next week that construction will begin work in the center of the square. This will cause some additional road closures.
LIMA, OH
Allen, Auglaize County Commissioners approve bridge replacement

LIMA — The Board of Commissioners in Allen and Auglaize counties will be working together to replace a bridge that crosses the county line. Both boards met in joint session Tuesday to approve the deck replacement for the Auglaize County Line Road bridge that crosses from Perry Township in Allen County to Union Township in Auglaize County, located a quarter-mile east of Wrestle Creek Road. According to Auglaize County Engineer Andrew Baumer, the bridge, built originally in 1977, has deteriorated to the point where load limits have been posted. Replacing the deck of the bridge is estimated to cost just under $60,000, with the cost to be split between the engineer budgets for both counties.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Enjoy family fun at St. Gerard Parish Festival

LIMA — The St. Gerard Parish Festival will be held from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 3; noon to midnight Saturday, June 4; and noon to 10:00 p.m. Sunday, June 5 at the St. Gerard Church, 240 W. Robb Ave., Lima. The festival features three days of rides,...
LIMA, OH
Fundraiser launched for injured Delphos cop

DELPHOS — A GoFundMe page has been established for a Delphos police officer who was seriously injured last weekend in an off-duty traffic accident. The page is intended to help defray medical bills and family expenses for Sgt. Ted Clevenger of the Delphos Police Department. According to Alec Cooper,...
DELPHOS, OH
The Bath Interact Club reflects on the volunteerism over the past school year

The Bath Interact Club gave the Lima Rotarians a glimpse at what they have been doing this past school year. The Rotary Club sponsors the Interact Club which promotes their motto of Service above Self. Some of the volunteerism that the students participate in include helping at the West Ohio Food Bank; with the Night to Shine, a prom for people with disabilities; the Special Needs Christmas Party; and recently put on a mock crash for the Bath Students before prom. The seniors say they have learned a lot through the Interact Club during the variety of community service projects that they do.
LIMA, OH
Two Ohio men honored with Medals of Valor

Two men in Ohio will be awarded the Medal of Valor by President Joe Biden on Monday. Recipients of the 2019-2020 class include assistant Chief Ryan Sprunger of East Wayne, Ohio. According to a press release, Assistant Chief Ryan Sprunger of the East Wayne, Ohio, Fire District, was off duty when he responded to a call about several individuals […]
OHIO STATE
Three finalists are being considered for Tiffin City Schools superintendent

Tiffin, Ohio — The Tiffin City Board of Education on Wednesday hosted a “Meet the Candidates Night” with the finalists for the superintendent position. The event included short presentations from each candidate as well as a question-and-answer portion, which was moderated by Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz. Finalists for the superintendent position include Ben Richards, Denice Hirt and Meri Skilliter.
TIFFIN, OH

