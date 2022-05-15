Allen Co. Veterans Services Commission holds the 1st annual Veterans Picnic

LIMA — The Board of Commissioners in Allen and Auglaize counties will be working together to replace a bridge that crosses the county line. Both boards met in joint session Tuesday to approve the deck replacement for the Auglaize County Line Road bridge that crosses from Perry Township in Allen County to Union Township in Auglaize County, located a quarter-mile east of Wrestle Creek Road. According to Auglaize County Engineer Andrew Baumer, the bridge, built originally in 1977, has deteriorated to the point where load limits have been posted. Replacing the deck of the bridge is estimated to cost just under $60,000, with the cost to be split between the engineer budgets for both counties.
Comments / 0