Allen Co. Veterans Services Commission holds the 1st annual Veterans Picnic

The Bath Interact Club gave the Lima Rotarians a glimpse at what they have been doing this past school year. The Rotary Club sponsors the Interact Club which promotes their motto of Service above Self. Some of the volunteerism that the students participate in include helping at the West Ohio Food Bank; with the Night to Shine, a prom for people with disabilities; the Special Needs Christmas Party; and recently put on a mock crash for the Bath Students before prom. The seniors say they have learned a lot through the Interact Club during the variety of community service projects that they do.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO