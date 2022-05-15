ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Protestors gather in Jonesboro for a national movement

By Griffin DeMarrais
Kait 8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As many waits to see if Roe v. Wade will be overturned in the next couple of months people around the country and here in Jonesboro are making their voices heard, at the “Bans off our Bodies Rally”. The rally aimed to send...

www.kait8.com

Comments / 17

Jordan Campbell
3d ago

seriously the same group that'll tell you that you shouldn't eat unfertilized eggs because it's life, will tell you that their fertilized egg/embryo isn't a life... 🤯

Reply
3
WanViking
4d ago

see 20 in Jonesboro, some national movement. all bluster no substance

Reply
8
