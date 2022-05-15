‘Amazing experience.’ Katy Perry says she’s been living in Kentucky for the past month.

Pop star and “American Idol” judge Katy Perry says she’s been living in Kentucky “for almost a month now.”

Perry made a visit to Chelsea Handler’s “Dear Chelsea” podcast Thursday and said it’s been “quite an amazing experience, because it reminds you that Hollywood is not America.

“And you need to remember that,” she continued, ”because I think you can understand people better.”

Handler commented that “it’s nice to get outside of what you know to be normal and your reality,” to which Perry replied, “They’re living in a bubble of sorts. We’re living in a bubble. Our bubbles are completely opposite, but they’re, yeah, it’s interesting.”

Perry also mentioned her stay in the Bluegrass on an episode of “American Idol” earlier this season, as she was commenting on a performance of “Stand by Me” by contestant Noah Thompson , of Louisa.

“I’ve spent a little time in Kentucky these last few weeks, and I’ve gotta tell you, you are a big star there,” she told Thomspon. “My housekeeper Michelle is voting for you.”

Perry’s fiance, Orlando Bloom, has been filming a movie, “Red Right Hand,” in New Castle and Campbellsburg, WDRB reported last month. The station said the Henry County sheriff’s office was one of the sites used.

Bloom shared a photo of himself that appeared to have been taken in front of Buddy’s Place Diner in New Castle on Instagram Friday, along with a sunset photo of downtown and a shirtless photo that showed off some tattoos that are apparently part of his look for the film, the Daily Mail reported.

Orlando Bloom shared a photo outside what appeared to be a diner in New Castle, Ky., on Instagram. Instagram

“Red Right Hand” is an action thriller starring Bloom as Cash, who according to the Internet Movie Database “is trying to live an honest and quiet life, but when Big Cat forces him back into her services, he proves capable of anything to protect the town and the only family he has left.”

Big Cat is played by Andie MacDowell. Garret Dillahunt, of “Deadwood,” “12 Years a Slave,” “No Country for Old Men” and “Raising Hope,” also costars.