Kentucky State

‘Amazing experience.’ Katy Perry says she’s been living in Kentucky for the past month.

By Karla Ward
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

Pop star and “American Idol” judge Katy Perry says she’s been living in Kentucky “for almost a month now.”

Perry made a visit to Chelsea Handler’s “Dear Chelsea” podcast Thursday and said it’s been “quite an amazing experience, because it reminds you that Hollywood is not America.

“And you need to remember that,” she continued, ”because I think you can understand people better.”

Handler commented that “it’s nice to get outside of what you know to be normal and your reality,” to which Perry replied, “They’re living in a bubble of sorts. We’re living in a bubble. Our bubbles are completely opposite, but they’re, yeah, it’s interesting.”

Perry also mentioned her stay in the Bluegrass on an episode of “American Idol” earlier this season, as she was commenting on a performance of “Stand by Me” by contestant Noah Thompson , of Louisa.

“I’ve spent a little time in Kentucky these last few weeks, and I’ve gotta tell you, you are a big star there,” she told Thomspon. “My housekeeper Michelle is voting for you.”

Perry’s fiance, Orlando Bloom, has been filming a movie, “Red Right Hand,” in New Castle and Campbellsburg, WDRB reported last month. The station said the Henry County sheriff’s office was one of the sites used.

Bloom shared a photo of himself that appeared to have been taken in front of Buddy’s Place Diner in New Castle on Instagram Friday, along with a sunset photo of downtown and a shirtless photo that showed off some tattoos that are apparently part of his look for the film, the Daily Mail reported.

Orlando Bloom shared a photo outside what appeared to be a diner in New Castle, Ky., on Instagram. Instagram

“Red Right Hand” is an action thriller starring Bloom as Cash, who according to the Internet Movie Database “is trying to live an honest and quiet life, but when Big Cat forces him back into her services, he proves capable of anything to protect the town and the only family he has left.”

Big Cat is played by Andie MacDowell. Garret Dillahunt, of “Deadwood,” “12 Years a Slave,” “No Country for Old Men” and “Raising Hope,” also costars.

Jeffrey B
3d ago

Born and bred here in the bluegrass, and though I tried a few times when I was younger to start a new life elsewhere, (Ohio, Florida, NC) the hills always called me back.Not a place I'd rather be than right here in Ky, and when I hear the stereotypical views that people often spew about this state who have no idea what they're talking about, all I can think of is ...if you only knew what you are missing.

18
Patricia Bader
3d ago

Kentucky "Is A Wonderful State" to live in. Out of state people makes Nasty commits about our up bringin's but, they just don't know just how down home folks we are. We show Respect & Kindness to you. Love My Ole Kentucky Home & Roots of Life here. GOD Bless KENTUCKY.

9
Dale Cobler
3d ago

Funny how Kentucky used to be a big place for Domestic Movie Production. I mean Lee Majors, the "6 Million Dollar Man" came to EKU to play Football back in the 60s. He got his Acting Start in Danville.Disney has filmed in Kentucky for several of it "Sunday Night At The Movies" on ABC during the 70s. One I remember the most was "Child of Glass" which was filmed in Danville.My Middle Daughter ran into Grant from "Ghost Hunters" in a cafe in Richmond. Apparently he brought his Fam to Kentucky after he left his Rhode Island-based show.He has since restarted his Ghost Hunts and has included footage of him traveling to Lexington to fly elsewhere.

5
