Police: Owner of Manchester convenience store charged with soliciting sexual favors from juveniles in exchange for THC, vape pens

By Ted Glanzer, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
Manchester police Don Stacom/Hartford Courant/TNS

MANCHESTER — The 40-year-old owner of a Manchester convenience store is facing several charges after allegedly soliciting sexual favors from high school students in exchange for store products, according to police.

The Manchester Police Department Child Investigations Unit received information in April that Muhammed Adrees, the owner of Manchester Mini Mart & Tobacco at 352 Main St., allegedly offered THC and tobacco vape pens to juveniles in exchange for sexual favors, police said in a press release.

After an investigation and the identification of multiple victims, police issued an arrest warrant for Adrees.

Adrees surrendered to police Friday and was charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a child.

He was released from custody after posting a court-set $100,000 cash/surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Manchester on June 17.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500 or the lead investigator, Det. Jason Pontz, at 860-645-5545.

