Massachusetts gas prices reach new record high for sixth straight day

BOSTON (CBS) – Gas prices in Massachusetts reached a new record high for the sixth day in a row Saturday, according to AAA . The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the state is now $4.53.

That’s up six cents from Thursday and 23 cents in the last week. A year ago at this time it was $1.64 lower at $2.89 a gallon.

The national average is now $4.45 a gallon, also a new record AAA said Saturday.

Diesel prices have also hit a new high in Massachusetts, now averaging $6.36 as of Saturday.