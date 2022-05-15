ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Gov. Hochul demands responsibility from social media companies after Buffalo shooting was live-streamed

By Adam Duke
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XaQU1_0feXHYKq00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul called out social media companies in the wake of Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo , saying the platform providers must be more vigilant in monitoring hateful content.

“Mark my words: we’ll be aggressive in our pursuit of anyone who subscribes to the ideals professed by other white supremacists, and how there’s a feeding frenzy on social media platforms, where hate festers more hate,” she said. “That has to stop.”

Twitch deletes shooter’s live-stream video of Buffalo mass shooting

Gov. Hochul said the fact that the live-stream was not taken down sooner demonstrates a responsibility those who provide the platforms have, morally and ethically, to ensure hate cannot exist there. She also said she hopes it will also demonstrate a legal responsibility for those providers.

“The fact that this act of barbarism, this execution of innocent human beings could be live-streamed on social media platforms and not taken down within a second says to me that there is a responsibility out there … to ensure that such hate cannot populate these sites.”

The mass shooting was live-streamed on Twitch. A spokesperson from the streaming service said the stream was removed less than two minutes after the violence started.

GALLERY: Buffalo supermarket mass shooting scene

Hochul continued, focusing on how social media can be used to communicate hateful ideas and share them with others, resulting in incidents like this mass shooting.

“This is the result when you have individuals who use these platforms and talk to others who share these demented views, and support each other, and talk about the techniques that they’ll engage in, and post these ideas, and share them with others in the hope that they can all someday rise up in their demented view of the world,” Hochul said.

Latest on Buffalo grocery store shooting

    Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

    Comments / 0

    Related
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    Buffalo, NY
    Government
    City
    Buffalo, NY
    spectrumlocalnews.com

    After Buffalo shooting, Stefanik faces scrutiny for past Facebook posts

    Social media posts by North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik are coming under new scrutiny after a mass shooting in Buffalo that left 10 people dead. Last year, Stefanik shared posts that critics say peddled a racist conspiracy theory, which appeared in the gunman’s alleged manifesto. In the posts, Stefanik...
    BUFFALO, NY
    News 8 WROC

    Corrections officer suspended for ‘vile’ post on Buffalo mass shooting

    ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An officer working at the Attica Correctional Facility has been suspended without pay after making a “despicable” Facebook post about the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting. New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told News 4 it is seeking the termination of Gregory C. Foster II, who has just under […]
    BUFFALO, NY
    RELATED PEOPLE
    Person
    Kathy Hochul
    2 On Your Side

    The threat of white supremacy in WNY

    BUFFALO, N.Y. — Almost immediately after the 18-year-old male shot 13 people, killing 10 was apprehended, authorities in Buffalo made clear he was acting as, what they call, a “lone wolf”. He came in from Conklin, New York – nearly a four-hour drive – but a team...
    BUFFALO, NY
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Live Stream#Media Companies
    News 8 WROC

    Rochester faith leaders join together to stand with Buffalo

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester faith leaders joined together at the Tops Friendly Market on West Ave. in the city Wednesday afternoon to stand in solidarity with Buffalo. Many spoke about direct connections they have to Buffalo, saying the entire Upstate community is joining in their pain and sorrow. On Saturday, an 18-year-old gunman killed […]
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Social Media
    News Break
    Politics
    NewsBreak
    Twitch
    2 On Your Side

    Elmwood Village Charter School investigating social media threat

    BUFFALO, N.Y. — A hold-in place has been issued for the Elmwood Village Charter School District following a social media threat. In a letter to parents, the Elmwood Village Charter School District said it was made aware of a threat where "schools in Buffalo are indicted as targets." The school district went on to say that local law enforcement has been contacted. In response, a police presence was sent to both school campuses Wednesday morning.
    BUFFALO, NY
    News 8 WROC

    News 8 WROC

    14K+
    Followers
    10K+
    Post
    3M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

     https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy