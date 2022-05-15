Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

CAZ013-192300- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to. 74 higher elevations...71 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing. north winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 46 higher. elevations...42 to 51 lower...
Three years after California took the lead in the battle for college athlete rights as the first state to legalize name, image and likeness payments to players, another potentially game-changing bill is on the move through the state legislature in Sacramento. Senate Bill 206, signed into law by Gov. Gavin...
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...Gusty North Winds Thursday night into Friday Afternoon... .A weather system passing to our northeast will bring gusty north. to northeast winds to interior northern California. The strongest. winds will be over the west side of the Sacramento Valley,. coastal range and favored wind prone areas...
OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A tree trimmer in rural Northern California was found guilty in a series of throat-slashing attacks that left three people dead, prosecutors announced Wednesday. A jury in Butte County on Tuesday found Ryan Scott Blinston, 37, guilty of murder, attempted murder and arson, the Tehama...
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador has won Idaho’s GOP attorney general primary, beating the longtime incumbent who had been criticized by the far right for not taking a more activist role. Labrador prevailed over Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, backed by establishment Republicans, and Art...
Since the early days of the pandemic, the Bay Area has been seen as a model for how to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. The region instated the nation’s first stay-at-home orders in March 2020 and has since consistently seen lower levels of transmission than its southern counterparts. Today, the Bay Area has one of the country’s lowest COVID-19 death rates.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California’s landmark law requiring women on corporate boards is unconstitutional. Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis said the law that would have required boards have up to three female directors by this year violated the right to equal treatment. The ruling was dated Friday.
SAN JOSE (BCN) Police are investigating two homicides just hours apart following the death of a person shot early Monday morning in San Jose, police said. Officers were called at 3:08 a.m. to the 400 block of South 10th Street, just off the campus of San Jose State University. Police...
Comments / 0