Severe Weather Statement issued for Harper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Finney; Grant; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Morton; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 043...061...062...063 074...075...076...084...085 AND 086 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 043 Scott...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton...Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton...Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens and Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.

