ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Has Chicago ever had three consecutive 90-degree days in the first half of May?

By Tom Skilling
WGN TV
WGN TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas Chicago ever had three 90-degree days in a row in the first half of May?. It has. While the city’s early-May heat wave is extremely rare, it is not unprecedented. Back...

wgntv.com

Comments / 1

Related
WGN TV

Wednesday Forecast: Temps in low 60s with scattered showers

CHICAGO — Cloudy with scattered rain Wednesday morning, increasing by late AM and early afternoon with an isolated thunderstorm. Possibly drier by midday. Winds: WNW 5-10 G20. High: 66. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Cloudy tonight. Winds: SW 0-10 mph. Low: 55. Thursday...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Monday Forecast: Temps in mid 70s with mostly sunny conditions

CHICAGO — Mostly sunny conditions Monday. Winds: WNW 10-15 G30. High: 76. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Mostly clear tonight. Winds: NE 5-15. Low: 51. Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny Tuesday, increasing clouds with a slight shower chance, cooler lakeside. Winds: E 5-10. High:...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
letsbeardown.com

MAN CATCHES AMAZING EVENT ON THE "L" TRAIN

I know, I know, this is not technically Bears related but this is so funny. A man witnessed a pigeon laying an egg a few feets away from the "L". For those of you not from the city, the "L" is the rapid transit system serving the city of Chicago and some of its surrounding suburbs in the U.S. state of Illinois. Basically, a Subway above ground.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

How to prepare for Chicago’s Latin music festival, Sueños

CHICAGO — In less than two weeks Sueños, Chicago’s first ever reggaetón music festival, will be taking over Grant Park on May 28 and May 29. Headliners include Ozuna, Myke Towers, Farruko El Alfa, J Balvin and Wisin and Yandel. WGN News Now spoke with Aaron Ampudia, Sueños co-founder, about what festival-goers can expect and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Does the way from which the wind blows affect the water temperature in Lake Michigan?

I like to swim in the lake when the temperature is warmest. Does the way from which the wind blows affect the water temperature in Lake Michigan?. Absolutely! Wind direction is a significant factor for the Lake Michigan water temperature. The sun’s rays warm the water closest to the lake’s surface while the deeper water remains quite chilly. When winds blow on-shore, the warm surface water is pushed toward the beaches, creating ideal swimming conditions. However, when winds blow offshore, a process called upwelling carries the warm surface water out into the lake, allowing the colder bottom water to replace it at the shore. In summer, Chicago beach water temperatures can drop dramatically with brisk west winds, while east winds bring the warm water to Chicago and chilly water to the Michigan beaches.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Total Lunar Eclipse to Shine Over Chicago Sunday Night

Chicagoans could catch an extraordinary sight this weekend as a total lunar eclipse will be overhead on Sunday, but the clouds could get in the way. According to the Adler Planetarium, a Flower Moon will pass into Earth's shadow at 8:32 p.m. Sunday to create a total lunar eclipse. "A...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#O Hare
WGN TV

ID, cause of death provided for missing 3-year-old NW Indiana girl

LONG BEACH, Ind. (AP) — Authorities identified and provided the cause of death Monday for a 3-year-old girl who was found dead after being reported missing. LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson identified the girl as Amy Ivey and said her cause of death was asphyxiation secondary to drowning, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
LONG BEACH, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WGN TV

Stranger Things pop-up store opens Friday in Oak Brook

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Step into the Upside Down when Netflix launches its official Stranger Things Store in Oak Brook on Friday. The retail experience inside Oakbrook Center will include exclusive merchandise, interactive photo opportunities and several of the show’s iconic locations such as Joyce’s House, the Starcourt Mall, the Rift in the lab and Palace Arcade. Fans can ever get up-close to a Demogorgon.
OAK BROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Firefighters cooling building where 3 women were found dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago firefighters are working to cool down a North Side apartment building where three people were found dead. Residents and relatives blame those deaths on sweltering heat. Police and fire officials were on the scene Saturday afternoon at the James Sneider apartments, a building for seniors and people with disabilities in Rogers Park. Residents are devastated, upset and scared. They told CBS 2's Shardaa Gray they have been complaining about the heat to management all week. The city brought a CTA bus to keep residents cool because the cooling center management provided was not enough. Gray went inside to talk...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy