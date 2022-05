GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - First grade students across District 51 now have new books to take home to build up their own library as thousands of books are donated to them. The Rotary Clubs of the Grand Valley donated more than 5,000 books to first grade students at 19 different schools within District 51. Each year the Rotary Clubs raise funds to provide the students with the books.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO