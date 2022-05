A man who admitted to stabbing his boyfriend to death in Lancaster County in 2019 died in prison last week by suicide, authorities said. Matthew VanZandt, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell at SCI Houtzdale in Clearfield County and pronounced dead on May 9, according to the Department of Corrections. State Police said May 16 the cause of death is suicide and no foul play is suspected.

